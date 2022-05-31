Sooners knock off Texas in Big 12 title game

ARLINGTON, Tex. — The last time redshirt freshman Cade Horton started on the mound for Oklahoma, he said he felt like he was out of control.
The highly-touted pitcher from Norman has been battling through a difficult start to his collegiate career. Horton missed his entire freshman season after suffering an arm injury that required Tommy John surgery and had just six starts during the 2022 regular season.
Despite giving up eight hits and eight earned runs in a little over three innings pitched against the Red Raiders last week, Horton was given the nod once again on Sunday.
In the biggest game of his career so far, the redshirt sophomore allowed two hits and one earned run, while striking out nine batters.
A big third inning was enough to help push No. 3 Oklahoma past No. 5 Texas, and win its first Big 12 tournament title since 2013.
“After each start I’ve kind of learned more and more and just getting more comfortable out there,” Horton said. “Missing the whole year was tough, and especially in the fall. I didn’t get any game reps, so each start I’ve just had to learn and be better each time.”
The Longhorns challenged him early in the game, but Horton continued to find ways to bounce back. After two early outs, Ivan Melendez crushed a 1-1 pitch over the right centerfield wall.
With his team facing an early deficit, Horton came back and struck out the final batter in three pitches to get out of the inning. He struck out two more in the second inning, but the Longhorns’ offense started to find some momentum in the third.
OU head coach Skip Johnson took a timeout to visit Horton on the mound when a runner reached second base.
“Don’t worry about the outcome … just throw the ball at the target … the sun’s gonna come up tomorrow,’ that’s all I said to him,” Johnson said about the mound visit. “It wasn’t like I had magic dust that I threw on top of him. I just told him to throw the ball to the target, whatever the outcome is, (it’s gonna) happen, you’ve just got to let it happen.”
Horton struck out the final batter to leave the runner stranded. He didn’t allow another hit and struck out three more batters before being pulled midway through the sixth inning.
By that point, the Sooners had already taken a commanding lead behind a monstrous third inning at the plate. After holding Oklahoma hitless and scoreless through the first two frames, starting pitcher Travis Sthele threw eight consecutive balls to put the first two batters on base.
On an 0-1 count, Kendall Pettis squared up for a bunt as the pitcher was winding up to throw, but quickly pulled the bat back as the defense started to charge home plate. The redshirt sophomore swung on the pitch, and was able to slap the ball over the third baseman’s head to allow the Sooners to tie the game 1-1.
On the next at-bat, Sthele attempted to pick Pettis off at first, but was called for a balk that allowed the Sooners to take the lead. Texas head coach David Pierce came out onto the field to protest the call and was ejected from the game.
Oklahoma’s offense didn’t slow down after taking the lead. John Spikerman doubled, Peyton Graham and Tanner Tredaway both singled and Jimmy Crooks hit a three-run home run into right field to cap off an eight-run third inning for the Sooners.
Tredaway went 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBI. The redshirt senior earned all-tournament honors after leading the field in hits (nine) in 17 at-bats.
Oklahoma finished with eight hits and no errors. Texas came away with four hits, with two of those coming in the ninth inning.
The win gives Oklahoma five conference tournament titles. The Sooners closed out their Big 12 regular season schedule with just two series losses against Oklahoma State and Texas.
The 16 regional sites for the NCAA Championship was selected during Oklahoma’s game on Sunday. The Sooners were projected to be right on the cusp of earning hosting honors, but weren’t selected.
Fellow conference foes Oklahoma State and Texas were both among the 16 teams to earn the right to host a regional tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.