Sooners, Houston are in depth chart standoff

Dana Holgorsen did a double take at Oklahoma’s roster. The Houston coach saw what everyone else did — nothing, except for the eyes emoji.
OU chose not to release a chart the Monday before the teams meet in Norman (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ABC).
“I’ve always released a depth chart, and I’ll release one,” Holgorsen said. “Why they don’t put one out, it’s kind of silly to me. If they’re not putting one out, I’m not putting one out.”
OU coach Lincoln Riley said it wasn’t gamesmanship. A number of positions are still up for grabs on both sides of the ball. The plan is to release a depth chart later in the week.
“This is a big week for us,” Riley said. “We still have some position battles going on. We have some spots where we will have multiple guys play. We haven’t made some decisions yet on starters. Even in a couple of positions, we have as many as three guys that can play and play a majority of the game. It gives us, as coaches, a better chance to evaluate it and hopefully give you guys something a little more accurate midweek.”
• DB moves: Redshirt freshman cornerback Starrland Baldwin, who underwent knee surgery last preseason, is no longer listed on OU’s roster.
Jaqualyn Crawford, who appeared in one game last fall, is now listed as a cornerback after signing with the Sooners as a receiver. Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said coaches went to Crawford about a potential move.
OU is deep at receiver but not so much at defensive back, where Tre Norwood went down with a season-ending injury recently. Crawford showed a knack at tracking balls, Grinch said, and his hands could be an asset in OU’s turnover-based scheme.
Signs so far have been OK, Grinch said.
“It’s all hands on deck for all those guys to make sure we’ve got, one, the appropriate performance from the secondary. But in order to do that, you’ve got to have the appropriate depth,” he added.
• Stadium Wi-Fi project complete: Fans will have free access to Wi-Fi at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium beginning this season.
The plan had been in the works, but OU announced completion of the project Monday. According to the school, the system can handle “nearly three times” the amount of web traffic found in new stadiums and high profile events.
It includes 30 miles of copper and fiber in the stadium with 1,362 wireless access points, which are connected to 3,702 antennas. Some access points are buried in the 392 handrails throughout the stadium.
• Humphrey prepared for growing pains: A year ago, Creed Humphrey was the first-year starter trying to master being OU’s center.
Now, he’s the only returning starter in a group that will feature four new faces. He recognizes that could be hectic.
“It can be difficult at times with certain aspects, like crowd noise and everything. Getting everybody on the same page can be difficult sometimes,” Humphrey said. “It’s something you work through, and so far, these guys have done a great job working through it.”
• Quotable: Riley had this to say, when asked what he remembered about OU’s 2016 loss to Houston: “What I remember most is we played awful. Not much more than that.”
