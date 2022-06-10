Sooners fueled by underdog mentality

Oklahoma enters this weekend’s NCAA Super Regional at Virginia Tech as one of the hotter teams in the country.
A big part of that success has been the Sooners’ attitude and energy.
The Sooners, who have won 13 of their last 17 games, advanced to the super regional for the first time since 2013 after defeating Florida 5-4 Monday. Peyton Graham, who’s batting .339 with 19 home runs and 68 RBIs this season, hit a crucial two-run home run to tie the game in the eighth inning.
Graham believes the team is clicking at the right time and attributes it to the team’s style of play up and down the roster.
“We’ve got some rowdy guys. People feed off of it,” Graham said Wednesday. “We’re just feeding off of each other. When [our] pitchers (are) doing well, the hitters feed off that and vice versa. So it goes hand in hand.”
Kendall Pettis, who has stepped up as a key contributor during the Sooners’ postseason run, said the team has embraced an underdog mentality all season. The Sooners finished sixth in the Big 12 preseason poll and is now one of only two conference teams still standing, along with Texas.
Pettis said the team took notice, and it’s fueled their run over the last month and a half.
“We still have that chip on our shoulder,” Pettis said. “We always see stuff on social media that (says) we’re still the underdog and stuff like that. We want that. We don’t want any bandwagoners.”
It’s been that mentality that has helped the Sooners in key moments. Several players made big plays down the stretch against the Gators, and Graham said the team has flourished in close games this season.
“If you don’t want to be in that role, then you probably shouldn’t be playing baseball. But [those] are moments you dream of as a kid,” said Graham. “I’m always glad to be up in those situations; it’s fun.”
The Sooners have also grown comfortable playing on the road. After traveling to Florida for the NCAA Gainesville Regional, the team are now preparing to fly to Blacksburg, Virginia for the super regional after a quick return home.
Despite finishing No. 8 in the College Baseball America poll following their Big 12 tournament championship last month, the Sooners didn’t focus on not being selected as a regional host. Instead, they focused on quieting opposing crowds.
“[OU assistant coach] Reggie [Willits] talks about it a lot,” said Pettis. “During the [Florida] game, he was like, ‘Just put some runs up, four or five runs up, [and] just watch how the crowd just goes quiet. You [can] hear a pin drop.’ We want that to happen.
“So we really enjoy going into these types of situations and hearing these fans talk crazy. We like that. That gives us energy and so being able to shut those guys up and go out and dominate.”
Graham added he isn’t afraid to engage with opposing players.
“I feed off of the trash talk. It means you’re good when they’re talking trash. So I take it as a compliment and just roll with it,” said Graham.
The Brooks Wallace Award finalist and redshirt sophomore will look for more opportunities heading into this weekend’s three-game series with Virginia Tech, which begins at 2 p.m. Friday.
