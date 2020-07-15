Sooners eye early start to 2020 football season

NORMAN — For all the mystery surrounding whether or not college football will start on time this fall, Oklahoma is reportedly trying to begin its schedule a week early.
The Oklahoman reported Friday that OU is seeking an NCAA waiver to host FCS foe Missouri State on Aug. 29. The game was originally scheduled Sept. 5.
Missouri State is seemingly on board with the move, according to The Oklahoman.
The plan greatly differs from other major choices made across college football this week. The Ivy League nixed all fall sports on Wednesday, the Big Ten then canceled nonconference football games the next day and the Pac-12 and ACC are reportedly looking to do the same as the Big Ten soon.
OU enjoys a unique benefit, however, to its early slate. OU has a bye week following its Week 2 clash with Tennessee. Adding another open week in between its Missouri State and Tennessee games figures to provide the program more time to test for COVID-19 and enforce its health protocols.
Each team’s plan remains fluid with the uncertainty prompted by the pandemic. OU coach Lincoln Riley seemed optimistic a week ago when asked how confident he was the season would start as planned.
“I still think we have a really good chance of it.,” Riley said. “Now, there’s not 100% right now. I mean, things are changing so quickly.”
Riley said he’s tried to focus on his team’s current situation, which includes summer conditioning.
He recognized change is possible and college football ultimately has to be ready for it.
“This season is gonna be unlike any other so we’ve gotta prepare our team that way,” Riley said, “so in some ways, the preparation of your team is different … we’ve just gotta let it play out, hopefully, our country will respond in a way that I think we all hope it will, and we can get these numbers down and make it safe for players, staff, fans, everybody, and have football. But we’ve all certainly gotta be ready to adjust.”
• Oklahoma athletics director ‘surprised’ by Big Ten’s decision: The Big Ten Conference took Joe Castiglione by surprise this week, he said during a radio interview.
The Big Ten axed all nonconference games and moved to a conference-only football schedule in 2020.
It was an unexpected decision to Oklahoma athletics director Joe Castiglione, who spoke with Toby Rowland of SportsTalk1400’s “T-Row in the Morning Show” on Friday.
Rowland, who calls play-by-play for OU football and men’s basketball, asked Castiglione if he was surprised by the Big Ten’s move.
“Surprised, yes, because up until this point, we have been working amongst all the conferences to try to make decisions that are consistent with each other,” Castiglione said on 99.3 FM, SportsTalk 1400 AM.
“They may vary a little, but at least we’re working through this, talking through this many times a week. Commissioners talk virtually every day, and I think all of that has been healthy. The guidelines that we created early on, we follow through [June 1], were all developed in concert with each other. ... I was surprised to see them go out and make that decision separate from the rest of the group.”
Castiglione went on to say he’s trying to unpack the decision as to what purpose it serves making it at this point in the offseason.
• OU marching band won’t travel for road football games: The University fo Oklahoma’s marching band, The Pride of Oklahoma, will not make any road trips with OU’s football team this season.
The Pride of Oklahoma confirmed it would not travel this year in a tweet posted Thursday, which cited a Big 12 Conference decision to mitigate the risk of COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.