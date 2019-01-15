Sooners expected to hire Brian Odom

Oklahoma is expected to hire Missouri outside linebackers coach Brian Odom, according to PowerMizzou.com’s Gabe DeArmond.
Odom, who was an All-Stater at Ada High School and played at OU from 2000-01, worked under newly hired OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch from 2015-16 at Washington State as a defensive quality control assistant.
Odom has been on Missouri’s staff for the past two seasons, working for his brother and Tigers head coach Barry Odom.
Brian Odom began his coaching career in 2005 at Missouri as an administrative and defensive graduate assistant under head coach Gary Pinkel, who is Grinch’s uncle. Odom was associate director of performance enhancement at Arizona from 2005-11 under then-head coach Mike Stoops.
Odom worked as Houston’s co-director of sports performance from 2012-14 before joining Washington State.
As a player, Odom redshirted on OU’s 2000 national championship team. In 2001, he played in 12 games for the Sooners, mostly on special teams.
He graduated from Southeastern Oklahoma State in 2004, where he was a three-year starter at tailback (2002-04), earning first-team Lone Star All-Conference honors as a senior in 2004.
As a Cougar, Odom still holds the career rushing yard mark with an incredible 5,917 yards and 95 rushing touchdowns. He also returned three punts for TDs.
The Ada News Sports Editor Jeff Cali contributed to this report.
