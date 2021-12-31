Sooners' defense finds a way late in win over Oregon

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Despite a 30-3 lead at halftime, Oklahoma surprisingly struggled to put the game firmly out of reach in the second half.
The Oregon offense had found a rhythm passing the ball down the field against the Sooners defense. The Ducks gained 292 total yards in the second half, and scored touchdowns on their first possessions of the half.
The Sooners’ offense was forced to punt late in the fourth quarter, giving the Ducks the ball trailing by just 15 points.
However, the Sooners’ defense tightened up. They forced an incomplete pass on first down, sacked Ducks’ quarterback Anthony Brown on second down, and forced another incompletion on third down.
Facing fourth-and-15 at their own 2-yard line, the Ducks opted to punt. The Sooners offense was able to run out the clock, sealing their 47-32 win in the Alamo Bowl.
Though they had struggles in the second half, the Sooners were able to build a 27-point lead at half because of their defense. Defensive back Justin Broiles intercepted Brown’s pass on Oregon’s first possession, and the Sooners limited the Ducks to just a field goal on their five first-half possessions.
OU safety Pat Fields was also named the Alamo Bowl’s Defensive Player of the Game. Fields led the team with nine total tackles, including six solo tackles.
• A rare miss: OU kicker Gabe Brkic had made all 154 of his extra-point attempts prior to the Alamo Bowl.
However, he missed his first one following Kennedy Brooks’ 11-yard TD run to open the game.
He made up for it with a 40-yard field goal on the Sooners’ next possession and made all three of his extra-point attempts through the rest of the game. He also added a 29-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
Brkic finished his redshirt junior season making 21-of-27 field goals and 57-of-58 extra-point attempts.
• Center stage: Sooner fans may have recognized one of the high school bands who performed at halftime.
The Noble High School band performed on the field during the halftime show and were joined by Alva High School and Sapulpa High School. The three Oklahoma high school bands performed several songs together, including Neil Diamond’s famous song “Sweet Caroline” and Jon Bon Jovi’s “Living on a Prayer.”
• Surprise contributions: Marcus Major and Jalil Farooq barely played for most of the season.
Entering the game, Major had run the ball five times for 29 yards. Farooq had caught one pass for five yards.
But they were regularly featured in Cale Gundy’s game plan against Oregon. Major finished with 54 yards on 10 carries, including an impressive nine-yard run in the first half. Farooq led the team in receiving with 64 yards on three catches.
The Sooners finished their season with a 11-2 record, their 16th 11-win season since 2000.
Extra points
Oklahoma’s win marked the program’s seventh in eight meetings against Oregon. The Ducks lone win came in a 1-point victory in 2006. … Oklahoma clinched a win in its first appearance in the Alamo Bowl. … OU is 31-23-1 in its 55 bowl appearances.
