Sooners clinch Big 12 title game berth with dominant defensive performance

NORMAN — Isaiah Thomas rolled to his knees after sacking Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer one last time.
Not yet to his feet, the Oklahoma defensive lineman lifted his arms in the air and celebrated a night where the defense ensured a 27-14 victory over the Bears.
The redshirt junior was thankful.
“I was so grateful for that sack and just this game in general,” he said. “… I was just so grateful, so embracing the moment because my birthday had just passed a couple days ago and I thought it was kind of a gift to myself to have a couple sacks and to stand out toward the end of the game.”
Thomas’ three tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one quarterback pressure highlighted a monster OU defensive effort, which clinched the program’s sixth consecutive victory and a Big 12 championship game berth against Iowa State.
The OU offense sleepwalked through the first 30 minutes of the game, mustering a late second-quarter touchdown drive to avoid going the first half without meeting the end zone.
The slow start didn’t matter to the Sooners (6-2), who held Baylor without points until 4:50 remained in the third quarter and didn’t score again until 59 seconds were left in regulation and the Sooners’ home finale was all but decided.
Spencer Rattler, OU’s redshirt freshman quarterback, produced a season-low 193 passing yards and two touchdowns. The Sooners’ two active running backs — Rhamondre Stevenson and T.J. Pledger — combined for 88 yards. and Gabe Brkic was called on twice to complete a few long drives, making a 20-yard field goal attempt and a bomb from 50.
The Sooners’ offense, as it frequently has been since Riley arrived in Norman, wasn’t the story.
It was Alex Grinch’s defense, which didn’t have the second-year OU defensive coordinator available in practices for most of the week.
Grinch disclosed he received a false-positive result for COVID-19 on Monday, forcing him to coach remotely until rejoining the program on Thursday.
Grinch’s absence for most of OU’s in-person preparations, coupled with a combined eight defensive starters and backups unavailable on Saturday, didn’t seem to faze the team.
OU struggled to contain Baylor on third down on its first offensive series, but two first-half missed field goals kept Baylor off the board.
The Sooners negated another deep Bears drive early in the second quarter when Tre Norwood, who Grinch said wasn’t available in practice all week, caught his team-leading third interception of the season. Norwood returned the pick 34 yards, but the offense couldn’t take advantage of the extra opportunity.
OU’s defense gifted another possession to the offense late in third quarter. Freshman DJ Graham, who’s recently seen an uptick in usage, recorded his first career interception, which led to a Brkic field goal.
The offense compiled just one fourth-quarter touchdown drive, which Rattler finalized with an eight-yard throw to Sooner tight end Brayden Willis. Rattler’s pass was tipped off of a Baylor defender’s gloves and bounced into Willis’ arms.
OU coach Lincoln Riley took full blame for the OU offense’s struggles.
“I think our guys weren’t coached a damn this week,” he said.
With the OU defense playing as well it did, Riley’s offense didn’t need to be on the level of past teams.
Not with Delarrin Turner-Yell racking up seven tackles, Ronnie Perkins and Brian Asamoah accounting for negative-yard plays, a depleted OU secondary breaking up eight passes and Thomas playing like the best player in the conference.
“If he’s not the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year,” Grinch said, “I’m not sure who should be. “
