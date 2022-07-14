Sooners climbing up recruiting rankings

NORMAN — Heading into July, there were some concerns about Oklahoma’s recruiting class for 2023.
Those concerns are quickly fading away.
The Sooners entered July way behind in the team recruiting rankings, as 247Sports listed them outside the top 30. But after receiving five commitments last week, the Sooners have jumped all the way to No. 11.
That trails only Texas, who ranks third, among current Big 12 teams and behind five Southeastern Conference teams, the Sooners’ future home — Texas, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas and LSU.
As of now, the 2023 class looks promising for the Sooners: 14 total commits, 1 5-star (quarterback Jackson Arnold), five 4-stars and eight 3-stars. and coach Brent Venables and his staff aren’t done recruiting, either.
Here’s a look at the Sooners’ latest additions to the 2023 class:
Jaquaize Pettaway
The 4-star receiver announced his commitment last week via social media, choosing the Sooners over Texas, Ole Miss, Arizona State and Arkansas.
The Houston, Texas native is the 33rd-ranked recruit in the class, per ESPN. He recorded 43 catches for 745 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games last season for Langham Creek High School.
Pettaway joins Keyon Brown as the receivers in the class for OU.
Cayden Green
The 4-star offensive lineman chose the Sooners over LSU, Missouri, Nebraska and Arkansas.
The Missouri native is listed at 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, adding a big body to OU coach Bill Bedenbaugh’s offensive line.
Adepoju Adebawore
Adebawore is the type of big EDGE rusher the Sooners have been looking for.
Listed at 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, the 4-star chose the Sooners over Missouri, Northwestern, Arkansas and Florida State. He’s the 12th-ranked EDGE rusher in the class, per 247Sports.
Logan Howland
The 3-star offensive lineman chose the Sooners over Iowa, Miami, Michigan and Boston College.
Listed at 6-foot-7 and 280 pounds, Howland is the 45th-ranked offensive lineman in the class.
Phil Picciotti
Picciotti is a solid 3-star linebacker that chose the Sooners over Auburn, Michigan, Nebraska and Illinois.
The Pennsylvania native is listed at 6-foot-3 and joins Samuel Omosigho as the two linebackers in the 2023 class.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.