Sooners claim Big 12 title with wild Sunday victory

STILLWATER — Bedlam meetings are supposed to be unpredictable. They are supposed to be wild and intense — and often they are meaningful.
This weekend’s Bedlam softball series, where a Big 12 regular-season title was up for grabs, was no different.
In Game 1, No. 7/9 Oklahoma State handed No. 1 Oklahoma its first conference loss since 2017 and its first Bedlam loss since 2011. In Game 2, OU coach Patty Gasso was ejected but the Sooners still won.
In the decisive Sunday series, neither team went down easily. But OU prevailed at Cowgirl Stadium, winning 11-8, to secure its ninth straight Big 12 regular season title.
“It’s a tough environment without question,” Gasso said. “It’s a good environment though. We need to feel that.”
The Sooners jumped out to a 9-1 lead after the first two-and-a-half innings, and it looked like the game might turn into OU’s 31st run-rule win of the season.
But in the bottom of the third inning, OSU put up six runs on two home runs and a pair of bases-loaded walks.
Nicole Mendes’ three-run home run in the top of the third inning added some insurance runs for the Sooners at the time, but proved to be critical as it allowed OU to retain the lead, even after struggling in the bottom of the inning.
“There were times when we were giving up too much on the pitching side,” Gasso said. “But our team never let that bother them. It didn’t take our momentum away. They did a really good job of staying locked in the whole way through, so still some things we’ve got to fix.
“But they competed like champions this weekend, absolutely.”
Freshmen leave mark
When Nicole May entered the circle on Sunday, it was the third straight day she’d come in as the Sooners’ closer.
May entered the Bedlam rubber match with the bases loaded behind her and two outs after Shannon Saile walked in two runs. The freshman struck out the first batter she faced to end the inning.
The California native was efficient the rest of her time in the circle. After May gave up a home run in the bottom of the fourth, she retired the next seven straight batters she faced.
Each time May came in, OU had been in trouble. All three times, she was able to settle things down and come out with little-to-no damage.
Across all three games, May gave up two runs, four hits, one walk and struck out six in nine innings of work.
“To be able to have these experiences as a freshman and come through over and over is just telling everyone something about what our future is going to look like,” Gasso said, “which is very bright.”
May wasn’t the only freshman to deliver a big performance in the Bedlam series. Center fielder Jayda Coleman was also key to the Sooners’ success and ninth straight Big 12 regular-season title.
After the Sooners’ loss Friday night, Coleman moved up to the leadoff spot for the series’ two remaining games. She had six RBI across the weekend, including three on Sunday that helped OU to the series win.
“I don’t know that we would be holding up a trophy without either one of them right now,” Gasso said. “Really proud of them.”
On deck
OU will be the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Tournament, which is set for May 14-15 at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. The Sooners have won the tournament both times since it was reinstated in 2017.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.