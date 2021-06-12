Sooners broke record after record, all season and at the World Series

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma broke record after record over its march to the national championship over eight days at Hall of Fame Stadium.
The Sooners broke the NCAA single season home run record Wednesday, and added to it Thursday, finishing with 161 home runs in 60 games, topping Hawaii, which hit 158 in 66 games in 2010.
OU also broke the NCAA single season runs record, previously set by Arizona in 1995. The Sooners crossed the plate 638 times this season.
OU also broke the record for runs and home runs at the Women’s College World Series. The Sooners hit 15 home runs and scored 49 runs across their eight games in the tournament.
They broke more records along the way — NCAA records for most runs scored in a regional and most RBIs from a freshman and endless program records — finishing it all off with the program’s fifth national championship, the others coming in 2000, 2013, 2016 and 2017.
• That’s a quote: This year’s WCWS was the first played at Hall of Fame Stadium since its capacity was expanded with the addition of the upper deck. OU coach Patty Gasso was grateful for the amount of fan support her program received from the crowd, which averaged 11,551 people per day.
“I could tell you that we were all absolutely overwhelmed with the fan support from the Sooners, from the state,” Gasso said. “Then there were people coming up to us at the hotel that are from different states, just coming out to watch us. But the Sooner fans showed up in droves. It was so unreal. We have never felt anything like that.
“Our athletes were talking about, (how it) feels like we’re on the sidelines of an OU football game, how loud it is. We just couldn’t hear each other. The fans were passionate and they were, I thought, very respectful to our opponents, as well.
“When I first started here, nobody really knew what softball was about. Now we’ve got some very educated fans that know exactly how this game is played, and they know when to interject with us and when to feed us with their noise and their passion.”
• All-tournament team: Five Sooners were chosen for the WCWS all-tournament team. Jocelyn Alo, Mackenzie Donihoo, Kinzie Hansen, Tiare Jennings and Nicole Mendes were each named to the team. Giselle Juarez, who recorded five of OU’s six wins, was named the most outstanding player.
