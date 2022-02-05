Sooners believe they've found their guy in QB Dillon Gabriel

NORMAN — Oklahoma didn’t end up keeping Caleb Williams. But the Sooners are confident they still have their guy at quarterback.
That would be Dillon Gabriel, who came to the Sooners from UCF via the NCAA Transfer Portal last month.
He’s not just an ordinary transfer quarterback. The Hawaii native started 26 games with UCF, totaling 8,037 passing yards, 70 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while completing 61 percent of his passing attempts. He would’ve been a full three-year starter for the Golden Knights. had he not suffered a broken collarbone early last season.
It’s no surprise when OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby was asked about who would start at quarterback next season, he referred to Gabriel as “our guy.”
“I think the great thing about him walking in the door right now, there’s a couple of things, but one is the production,” Lebby said Wednesday. “The guy’s averaging over 300 yards a game, three touchdowns a game in 26 starts. You can’t argue that piece of it. I think probably the thing that I’m most excited about is this guy knows how to operate.
“He knows how to walk in the building every single day, have great ownership of how he’s gonna operate, how he’s gonna take command of the offense and what it means to be a quarterback. To me, that is huge and that is critical as we set the tone and the standard of how we’re gonna do things with Coach Venables, myself, the things that we’re gonna do offensively.”
It’s not just playing experience that has the Sooners excited. He also has familiarity with Lebby.
Lebby was UCF’s offensive coordinator when he recruited Gabriel out of Mililani High School in Hawaii, which included home visits and Gabriel’s official visit to UCF.
Gabriel found immediate success during his freshman year in 2019 with Lebby as his play caller, throwing a career-high 3,653 yards, 29 touchdowns and only seven interceptions.
Even after he left for Ole Miss before Gabriel’s sophomore season, Lebby continued to see growth.
“When he was a young guy, he wanted to be in the pocket,” Lebby said. “He wanted to throw from the pocket. That’s what he knew best, so he was getting the ball out of his hand. I think what you saw from him his true sophomore year is you saw him create a little more. You saw him extend a little more. Those are the things that we’re gonna need [to] obviously do things that we all can’t coach.”
However, their reunion almost didn’t happen. After Gabriel entered the transfer portal in late November, he originally announced on Dec. 16 he was transferring to UCLA.
On Jan. 3, Gabriel reversed his decision and announced he was coming to OU.
“It was a wild few days,” Lebby said. “Obviously after the Alamo Bowl, Coach Venables and I were in constant conversations with Caleb [Williams] and his crew with how it all ended up. Him wanting to get into the portal, we got tipped off on it probably 48 hours before it happened. I was able to have a conversation with Dillon.
“Dillon was supposed to start school [at UCLA] Jan. 3… and if he would have started class, then Dillon would have been ineligible for us, for a calendar year. It would have locked him into UCLA. It was a wild 48 hours.”
In recent weeks, the Sooners have benefited and been hurt by the transfer portal.
But in Gabriel, the Sooners may have an ideal replacement for Williams at quarterback.
“With Dillon jumping into the family, if you will, it’s been just wonderful from a leadership standpoint,” OU coach Brent Venables said. “He has really grabbed the bull by the horns in regard to connecting with the whole football team, not just the offensive side. He’s done a wonderful job of doing what you would expect a guy at that position to do, which is lead and lead the right way. I’ve been really pleased with that.”
