Sooners at No. 8 in first College Football Playoff rankings

NORMAN — The Sooners likely didn’t land where fans were expecting in the first College Football Playoff rankings.
The CFP rankings were announced Tuesday on ESPN, with the Sooners landing at No. 8.
Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State and Oregon claimed the top four spots, and would be in the playoff if the season ended today. Ohio State, Cincinnati and Michigan took spots 5-7, respectively.
Most experts had projected the Sooners to land at No. 3 in the rankings.
But for OU coach Lincoln Riley, Tuesday’s rankings can’t be a distraction.
“To me, it’s just meaningless stuff to kill the time until we get to the end,” Riley said during a Zoom press conference Tuesday afternoon. “I think a great example is go back and look where we were ranked in the first CFP poll all the years that we got into the CFP. The biggest games, the best games, the most important games all across the country are still yet to be played.”
Here’s the complete CFP rankings:
1 Georgia
2 Alabama
3 Michigan State
4 Oregon
5 Ohio State
6 Cincinnati
7 Michigan
8 Oklahoma
9 Wake Forest
10 Notre Dame
11 Oklahoma State
12 Baylor
13 Auburn
14 Texas A&M
15 BYU
16 Mississippi
17 Mississippi State
18 Kentucky
19 NC State
20 Minnesota
21 Wisconsin
22 Iowa
23 Fresno State
24 San Diego State
25 Pittsburgh
