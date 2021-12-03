Sooners announce full 2022 schedule

NORMAN — Oklahoma is shaking things up with its schedule next season.
The Sooners open their season with three non-conference games, starting at home against UTEP on Sept. 3. They return home for a game against Kent State on Sept. 10 before traveling to Nebraska on Sept. 17.
They open conference play at home against Kansas State on Sept. 24. Three of the Sooners’ first four games are at home.
There are some differences in the schedule. After the Sooners’ bye week in Week 8, they’ll hit the road for a Thursday game against Iowa State on Oct. 27.
The Sooners conclude their home schedule against Oklahoma State on Nov. 19 before ending the regular season at Texas Tech on Nov. 26. The Big 12 Championship game is set for Dec. 3 in Arlington, Texas.
2022 OU FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
SEPTEMBER
3 vs. UTEP
10 vs. Kent State
17 at Nebraska
24 Kansas State
OCTOBER
1 at TCU
8 Texas (in Dallas)
15 Kansas
22 Bye Week
27 at Iowa State
NOVEMBER
5 Baylor
12 at West Virginia
19 Oklahoma State
26 at Texas Tech
