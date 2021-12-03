Sooners announce full 2022 schedule

The OU football team will open the 2022 season Sept. 3 when UTEP visits Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman.

 Xifan Liu | For The Ada News

NORMAN — Oklahoma is shaking things up with its schedule next season.

The Sooners open their season with three non-conference games, starting at home against UTEP on Sept. 3. They return home for a game against Kent State on Sept. 10 before traveling to Nebraska on Sept. 17.

They open conference play at home against Kansas State on Sept. 24. Three of the Sooners’ first four games are at home.

There are some differences in the schedule. After the Sooners’ bye week in Week 8, they’ll hit the road for a Thursday game against Iowa State on Oct. 27.

The Sooners conclude their home schedule against Oklahoma State on Nov. 19 before ending the regular season at Texas Tech on Nov. 26. The Big 12 Championship game is set for Dec. 3 in Arlington, Texas.

———o———

2022 OU FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

SEPTEMBER

3 vs. UTEP

10 vs. Kent State

17 at Nebraska

24 Kansas State

OCTOBER

1 at TCU

8 Texas (in Dallas)

15 Kansas

22 Bye Week

27 at Iowa State

NOVEMBER

5 Baylor

12 at West Virginia

19 Oklahoma State

26 at Texas Tech

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you