Sooners add Clemson assistant Todd Bates to coaching staff

NORMAN — Oklahoma announced another big addition to Brent Venables’ coaching staff Tuesday.
The Sooners are hiring Clemson’s Todd Bates as associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator, focusing on run defense. Bates will also coach OU’s defensive tackles.
Bates has served as Clemson’s defensive line coach since 2017, and was also named the program’s recruiting coordinator in 2019. He served with Venables for five years at Clemson.
He’ll also be joining fellow Clemson staffer Ted Roof at Oklahoma, who Venables hired as defensive coordinator last month.
“Coach [Venables] and I have worked hand in hand,” Bates said in a statement. “He’s more than a co-worker to me; I consider him a brother. and when he got the job at OU, immediately I was interested in possibly joining him because I’ve learned so much from him, chiefly to ‘take pride in what you do and one day you’ll be proud of what you’ve done.’
“I just look forward to rolling my sleeves up and going straight to work and building relationships. That’s what this profession is all about. It’s about the relationships you build with players and the lives you touch. I look forward to continuing that here with Coach [Venables].
Bates, 38, also served as Clemson’s assistant coach and has become known as an elite recruiter and developer of young talent. He was named the Rivals’ Recruiter of the Year in 2019 as a key contributor to Clemson’s 2020 recruiting class that ranked No. 1 nationally by ESPN, No. 2 by Rivals and No. 3 by 247 Sports composite rankings.
All of the Tigers’ recruiting classes from 2018-2021 were ranked in the Top 10 by Rivals.
“Todd brings tremendous passion and is a very relational coach,” Venables said in a statement. “He’s got a lot of gifts, but right at the top is his ability to communicate. He’s just a great leader of men; really brings out the best in people. He’s a technician as a coach and very tactical. He’s very demanding of his players and they play incredibly hard for him because he’s also very demanding of himself.
“And when it comes to recruiting, Todd is tenacious and is a bulldog. No challenge is too big for him, he turns over every stone and he quickly earns the trust of recruits and their families. We’re so excited he’s joining the OU family.”
Under Bates, Clemson routinely had one of the best defensive lines in the country. In 2020, Clemson tied for first nationally in sacks (46) and second in tackles for loss (109).
Bates’ playing career included a four-year stint at Alabama from 2001-2004, and he also played for the Tennessee Titans in 2005 and 2006.
Sooners add QB via the transfer portal: Oklahoma scored a big win in the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday night.
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel announced via social media that he will be transferring to the Sooners. The former UCF quarterback entered the transfer portal on Nov. 27 and initially committed to UCLA before flipping his commitment to the Sooners.
It’s big news for the Sooners after starting quarterback Caleb Williams announced he’s entering the transfer portal on Monday afternoon. While Williams could choose to stay with the Sooners, entering the transfer portal gives him the opportunity to meet with other teams.
Gabriel, a junior quarterback from Hawaii, has a lot of experience under his belt. He started 12 games as a freshman for UCF in 2019, throwing for 3,653 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
He started all 10 games for UCF in 2020, finishing with 3,570 passing yards, 32 touchdowns and four interceptions.
Gabriel started this season at quarterback but suffered a fractured left clavicle on Sept. 27, which caused him to miss nine games. In three games this season, Gabriel threw for 814 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions.
Jeff Lebby, OU’s new offensive coordinator, was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at UCF in 2020 while Gabriel was there.
Since Spencer Rattler transferred to South Carolina last month, Gabriel’s addition gives depth to the Sooners’ quarterback room. He also could be a potential starter for next season, particularly if Williams transfers out.
Mike Woods declares for the draft: Another key Sooner won’t be returning next season.
The senior receiver announced that he will forgo his extra year of eligibility and will be preparing for the NFL draft. Woods finished the season as the team’s second-leading receiver, recording 35 catches for 400 yards and two touchdowns.
Woods becomes the 11th OU player to declare for the NFL draft, joining Kennedy Brooks, Jeremiah Hall, Tyrese Robinson and Marquis Hayes on the offensive side.
