Sooner Late Models to invade OSP tonight

TULSA — A pair of Muskogee drivers dominated when the Sooner Late Model Series last visited Oklahoma Sports Park on April 23.
Whether or not they can repeat remains to be seen when the Sooner Late Models return to Oklahoma Sports Park tonight for “Battle at the Park”.
Hayden Ross and Kerney Weaver finished 1-2 on the high-speed 4/10 mile oval back in April. For Weaver it was his best finish of the season, for Ross it was business as usual.
Ross leads the Complete Well Testing point standings with 5 wins and 16 top 5 finishes over 19 races this season. Chasing him is 4-time defending champion Kip Hughes of Enid with three victories. Eddie Martin of Stilwell sits in fourth and still looking for his first win, Mounds racer Richard Shepler is winless in fourth and rookie Brett Hansen of Muskogee rounds out the Top 5 with five wins.
Seven different drivers have visited the winner’s circle so far this season.
“Battle at the Park” gets underway tonight with Sport Mods, E-Mods, Factory Stocks, Street Stocks and Pure Stocks also on the program with the Sooner Late Models.
Gates open at 5 p.m. with the first green flag waving at 7:30 p.m.
For more information visit OklahomaSportsPark.com or SoonerLateModelSeries.com.
The final race night of the 2022 season at the Oklahoma Sports Park is scheduled for Sept. 24. That night will feature the ever-popular Enduro Race and a $500 to win Factory Stock Race.
Top 10 Standings
1. Hayden Ross 8480; 2. Kip Hughes 7250; 3. Eddie Martin 6290; 4. Richard Shepler 5865; 5. Brett Hansen 5705; 6. Kerney Weaver 5530. 7. Eric Brill 5160; 8. Eddie Tidwell 4805; 9. Troy Bynum 4365 10. Dustin Allen 3920.
2022 Winners
3/25 - Hayden Ross (Thunderbird Speedway); 3/26 - Brett Hansen (Thunderbird Speedway). 4/2 - Brett Hansen (Enid Speedway); 4/15 - Hayden Ross (Thunderbird Speedway); 4/22 - Kip Hughes (Thunderbird Speedway); 4/23 - Hayden Ross (Oklahoma Sports Park); 5/6 - Jamie Burford (West Texas Raceway); 5/7 - Jamie Burford (Route 66 Motor Speedway); 5/14 - Dustin Allen (Enid Speedway); 5/20 - Brett Hansen (Thunderbird Speedway); 5/21 - Hayden Ross (Thunderbird Speedway); 6/3 - Kip Hughes (Creek County Speedway); 6/4 - Dustin Allen (Enid Speedway); 6/11 - Brett Hansen (81 Speedway); 7/9 - Kip Hughes (Enid Speedway); 8/6 - Hayden Ross (Enid Speedway).; 8/13 - Dan Smith (81 Speedway); 8/26 - Brett Hansen (Tulsa Speedway); 8/27 - Clint McFadden (Caney Valley Speedway).
About SLMS
The Sooner Late Model Series was formed in 2016 by Enid Speedway co-promoter Mark Brill. Brill felt there were not many opportunities for late model competitors to race in Oklahoma and the Sooner Late Model Series was formed. Now the series has grown beyond the borders of Oklahoma with events held in the neighboring states of Kansas, Texas and Arkansas as well.
