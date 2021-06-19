TULSA — Weather stopped the Sooner Late Model Series from a scheduled visit to the Oklahoma Sports Park back in May. Clear skies are in the forecast for tonight when the SLMS returns to Ada to join the regular racing program.
Pit gates open at 5 p.m., hot laps begin at 7 p.m. with races set to start at 7:30 p.m. at the local dirt track, located 10 miles northwest of Ada on State Highway 3W.
In 10 events run this season, nine different drivers have visited victory lane. Only Kip Hughes has repeated with two victories. Dustin Allen, Joe Godsey, Jacob Magee, Josh Leonard, Delbert Smith, Zach Nickell, Colton Horner and AJ Brochu have logged wins. Brochu won last Saturday at the Belleville High Banks.
The Sooner Late Model Series was formed in 2016 by Enid Speedway co-promoter Mark Brill. Brill felt there were not many opportunities for late model competitors to race in Oklahoma and the Sooner Late Model Series was formed. Now the series has grown beyond the borders of Oklahoma with events held in the neighboring states of Kansas, Texas and Arkansas as well.
OSP POINT LEADERS
E MODS
1. Gavin Mullins, Ada 90
2. Kacie Buntin, Davis 78
3. Nathan Simon, Ada 74
4. Harvey Watterson, Sulphur 67
5. Logan Martin, Ada 42
SPORT MODS
1. Jeff Rozelle, Newalla 90
2. Tyler Krag, Newcastle 71
3. Jimmie Wright, Piedmont 42
4. Kyle Wiens, Newton, KS 41
5. Alex Wiens, Newton, KS 39
STREET STOCK
1. Mark Mullins, Ada 90
2. Gary Stephens, OKC 79
3. Brian Brandon, Edmond 41
4. Bud Tackett, Stillwater 40
5. Michael Muskrat, Stilwell 40
E MOD (JR)
1. Aaron Chapa, Choctaw 45
2. Trigger Courntey, Atoka 41
3. Connor Martin, Ada 41
PURE STOCK
1. Ken Taylor, Seminole 109
2. Patrick Coker, Mustang 104
3. Makayla Chambers, Mustang 90
4. Josh Boston, Holdenville, 80
5. Ricky Boston, Stringtown 75
The current points leader for the Sooner Late Model Series is 18-year-old Hayden Ross of Muskogee.
