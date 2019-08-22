Sooner Late Models heading to OSP

TULSA — After out-dueling AJ Brochu for a thrilling victory Aug. 10 at Enid Speedway, Kip Hughes will be gunning for a fourth straight victory on Saturday ,when the Sooner Late Model Series visits the Oklahoma Sports Park oval.
The OSP is located 10 miles northwest of Ada on state Highway 3W.
Brochu was on the verge of his first Sooner Series victory at Enid when Hughes spoiled the party with one lap to go. Hughes worked his way through traffic and finally caught Brochu in the closing laps. Hughes managed to make the pass and pick up his seventh victory of the season. Brochu held on to second.
Saturday is the first trip of the season to the Ada speedway, and it should be a night of high-speed racing. The 4/10-mile oval has long straightaways, allowing for plenty of racing room.
Hughes has 13 top-five finishes on the season and leads the points chase in his quest for a second straight championship. Damian Patocka, with one victory on the season, holds down second. Steven Hawkins, Wayne Bush and John Somers round out the top five.
For more information on Oklahoma Sports Park, visit their web site at www.oklahomasportspark.com or visit the Sooner Series at www.soonerlatemodelserles.com.
