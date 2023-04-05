Sonny Golloway notches his 750th career victory

SHAWNEE – The East Central University baseball team notched an 11-8 win over Oklahoma Baptist in the first game of a Great American Conference doubleheader Saturday at Bobby Cox Field in Shawnee.
And boy, was it significant.
The win gave first-year, veteran head coach Sonny Golloway his 750th career victory. It also snapped a 25-game losing streak to the Bison that dated back to the 2016 season.
“This is a new ECU baseball program,” Golloway said via social media.
The Tigers lost Game 2 11-1 and are now 7-27 overall and 2-19 in conference play. Oklahoma Baptist is 17-15 and 10-11.
Game 1
ECU 11, OBU 8
Two scoreless innings went by in the opener until ECU struck in the third inning with three runs on three hits for the early 3-0 lead.
With two outs, Cooper Hunt and Duncan Key singled before a Tanner Collins double down the right field line, followed by a Bison throwing error, drove in all three Tigers.
OBU responded in the home half with a pair of runs of their own to cut the ECU lead to 3-2.
RBI singles from Gage Boatman in the fourth and Tanner Collins in the seventh would add two more Tiger runs to the board before pulling away in the eighth inning.
ECU managed to score four times on no hits as the Tigers took advantage of two bases-loaded hit-by-pitch, a walk, a sacrifice fly, and a wild pitch to bring the score to 9-3.
Down by six, the Bisons managed to cut the deficit to within one after collecting five runs on three hits to trail 9-8 in the eighth, but a crucial 4-6-3 double play put a stop to the OBU momentum.
The Tigers would add two insurance runs a frame later after a throwing error by the Bison catcher allowed Dione Allen and Mason Glowacki to score.
Starting pitcher Ian Mason picked up the win on the mound going seven innings and allowing three runs on 12 hits while striking out seven. Carson Thomas got the save, pitching 1.2 innings and allowing no runs or hits.
Duncan Key, Tanner Collins, and Gage Boatman led with two hits apiece, while Cooper Hunt and Nick Blankenship each had one.
Game 2
OBU 11, ECU 1
OBU’s offense started to pick up in the eighth inning of the opener, and it carried over into Game 2 as the Bison jumped on the board with a 5-0 lead after the second inning.
OBU would tab four more runs in the third and two in the sixth to bring the score to 11-0 heading into the seventh inning.
The Tigers finally found the scoreboard in its last at-bats after Cooper Hunt tripled to left center and then crossed home plate from Duncan Key’s sacrifice fly to the outfield. However, the deficit proved to be too much, and OBU would claim the series with an 11-1 win.
Drake Sisemore took the loss, pitching 2.2 innings and allowing nine runs on eight hits. Kaleb Dent came in relief, going 2.1 innings and giving up two runs on six hits, while Jarod Leroux closed it out, pitching one inning and giving up no runs or hits.
Christian Whitaker picked up two hits, while Cooper Hunt and Tanner Collins had one.
East Central travels to Wichita, Kansas, today for a non-conference matchup with Newman University. The first pitch is set for 2 p.m. at McCarthy Field.
Note: East Central Sports Information Director Sydney Dungen contributed to this report.
