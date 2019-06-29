Several champions were crowned Thursday night during the 2019 Vision Bank Ada City Open, held at the Ada Tennis Center.
In the Mother-Daughter Division, Ava Bolin and Stacy Bolin defeated Haley Nunn and Abby Machetta 6-2, 6-2 for the title.
The team of Mikala Whelchel and Taylor Wood turned back Ahna Redwine and Ella Summers by a count of 7-6, 6-2 for the Women’s A Doubles championship.
Ahna Redwine didn’t leave without a , as she shut out Laramie Edens 6-0, 6-0 in the Women’s Singles finals.
In one of the best matches of the night, Lauryn Hawkins and Reese Siegle got the best of Sadie Epps and Landon Swopes 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 in a Mixed A Doubles quarterfinal match. Jennifer Edwards and Clayton Edwards also advanced to the semifinals with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Zoie Epps and Jackson Swopes.
In Men’s A Doubles, Christian Siegle and Reese Siegle rallied past Frank Stout and Matthew Medcalf 4-6, 7-6, 6-4 in a semifinal contest. Josh Ellis and Zack Whelchel also advanced to the finals with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Harrison Boggs and Chad Whittington.
Christian Siegle advanced to the championship match of the Men’s A Singles Division with a hard-fought 1-6, 7-5, 6-1 win over Chad Whittington. Christian Siegle was scheduled to meet Reese Siegle in the finals.
The tournament wrapped up Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.