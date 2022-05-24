FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The local doubles team of Danny Pogue and Jody Browning captured the Tier-1 championship at the National Senior Games Association Cornhole Tournament held Saturday and Sunday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Pogue and Browning — representing Ada’s Southern Oklahoma Cornhole Association — breezed through the bracket and shut out Chris Mazzola and Christopher Loria of Michigan 21-0 in the age 55-59 title game. They defeated that same team in the winner’s bracket finals 21-6. Pogue and Browning rolled past Larry McCoy and Lenord Funkhouser of Kentucky 21-3 in a first-round contest.
Both SOCA players also made waves in singles play.
In the Tier 1 Men’s Singles division (ages 55-59), Browning also won the Senior Games gold medal.
Browning notched wins over Steven Schumacher of Tennessee, and Frederick Nicolas of Virginia to reach the semifinals. He defeated Doug Stewart of Louisiana 21-4 to advance to the winner’s bracket finals and defeated Kenneth Masters of Georgia to reach the king’s seat.
Browning won the title with a victory over Del Philips of Pennsylvania, who battled his way through the loser’s bracket to advance to the championship match. Masters ended up in third place.
Pogue finished third and brought home a bronze medal in the Tier 2 Men’s Singles Division (ages 60-65). He reeled off three consecutive wins to reach the winner’s bracket finals before falling to Chris Mazzola of Michigan. Pogue notched victories over Robert Ingram of Maryland, Louis Davis of Tennessee, and Larry McCoy of Kentucky to begin the tournament.
Kevin Friesen of Michigan out-dueled Pogue 21-17 in the elimination contest to earn a spot in the Tier 2 finals.
Both had earned a spot in the NSGA cornhole event after strong showings at the Oklahoma Senior Games last fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.