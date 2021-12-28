MCALESTER — Several members of the Southern Oklahoma Cornhole Association made waves at the Oklahoma Cornhole Association’s first Major inside the McAlester Expo Center.
Byng fifth-grader Jaxon Dunnigan won the Youth Singles championship and he and partner CW Lee made a run to ninth place in Competitive Doubles.
The talented team of Timmie Owens and James Byford played in their final OCA Competitive Doubles Tournament and finished third. Byford has received an automatic bump and will have to play in Advanced Singles and Doubles the rest of the season. Byford finished fourth in Competitive Singles at the McAlester Major.
In Intermediate Doubles, the father and son combination of Brian Easly and Colby Easly finished seventh in the standings.
Two other SOCA teams tied for ninth place — James Poe and Toby Dial and Seth Skokos and partner Gary Rhodes.
One of the most impressive SOCA feats at the OCA Major was the huge run Marci Fowler and daughter Jaislyn Gonzales of Sasakwa made in Recreational Doubles. After dropping their first match of the day, they battled all the way back in the loser’s bracket — winning eight consecutive games to earn a spot in the Recreational Doubles championship match. Dewayne and Kirk Tonihka of Battiest edge Fowler and Gonzalez 21-16 in the title game. There were 31 teams registered in that bracket.
It was the first time Fowler and Gonzales had competed in an Oklahoma Cornhole Association event.
Rodger Davis and Coty Barnhart finished seventh in Recreational Doubles. Davis also finished ninth in Recreational Singles.
Jody Browning recorded a 13th-place finish in a rugged Advanced Singles field that included 63 of the top players in the state.
Jamie Dunnigan ended up ninth in Intermediate Singles out of a field of 53 players.
Also, the following day, Elijah Harjo and Jeff Cali finished third in Intermediate Doubles at the ACL-MOB Regional No. 3, in McAlester.
