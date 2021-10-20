SHAWNEE — The Southern Oklahoma Cornhole Association made a splash at its own Oklahoma Cornhole Association Regional held Saturday at the Firelake Grand Casino.
SOCA members Timmie Owens and James Byford won the Competitive Doubles championship. They finished a perfect 6-0 on the way to the title.
Chris Mantooth and CW Lee finished ninth in Competitive doubles.
SOCA had 12 teams entered in the Intermediate Doubles bracket. Alfred Cook and Jimmy Jones paced the bunch with a 17th-place finish. There were 60 teams in the bracket.
In the Advanced Doubles Bracket, SOCA’s Devyn Smith and partner Daniel Harris finished ninth.
There were 110 players in the Intermediate Singles bracket and Brett Jennings of SOCA battled his way to a seventh-place finish. Jennings was competing in his first career OCA Tournament.
Three SOCA players tied for ninth — Toby Dial, James Poe and Jimmy Jones.
Byford placed third and Mantooth finished seventh in the 68-player Competitive Singles Tournament. Megan Romines secured a ninth-place finish.
Jody Browning and Smith both tied for 25th in the rugged 62-player Advanced Singles Tournament, which included some of the best cornhole players in the state.
In the Youth Tournament (ages 5-12), SOCA’s Jaylee Grace finished second. It was her first-ever OCA Tournament.
More than 30 SOCA players competed in Saturday’s big event.
Two SOCA players finished in the money at Sunday’s American Cornhole League (ACL)-MOB Regional, also held in Shawnee.
Mantooth won the Competitive Division without a loss and Timmie Owens captured third place in the Intermediate Division.
SOCA hosts tournaments every Wednesday at the Ada Elks Lodge and anyone is invited to attend and participate. Registration begins at 6:30 p.m. and bags fly at approximately 6:45 p.m.
