SHAWNEE — Players representing the Ada-based Southern Oklahoma Cornhole Association had 40 Top-10 finishes at the Oklahoma Cornhole Association State Tournament held July 23-25 at the Firelake Grand Casino in Shawnee.
Jody Browning paced the group, placing in five different divisions. Browning finished second in Senior Singles, Second in Senior Doubles with partner Brian Parker, first in Advanced Singles Tier 1, seventh in Advanced Doubles with partner Ashley Standridge and fifth in Oklahoma’s Best.
James Byford won the Recreational Singles championship in a field of 78 players.
The SOCA pair of Tori Pogue and Terra Leftwich finished atop the standings in the Competitive Doubles Tier 1 bracket.
Jessica Reich and James Brantley finished second in the Recreational Doubles Tier 1 bracket. Jamie Dunnigan was second and Reich was third in the Recreational Singles Tier 1 Bracket. Brantley also received a Recreational All-Star award.
Jaxon Dunnigan placed third in the Youth Singles division.
Isaiah Little and partner Hebo Standridge captured third place in the Advanced Doubles Tier 1 Bracket.
SOCA players receiving plaques for finishing in the Top 25 of the final OCA Point Standings included: No. 2 Daniel Harris, No. 5 Devyn Smith, No. 6 Rod Shankles, No. 9 Shannon Underwood, No. 11 Jody Browning and No. 23 Pacer Lowe.
Gary Rhodes, Megan Romines, Manny Andrade, Tori Pogue and Timmie Owens of SOCA were named OCA Rising Stars.
There were over 300 players from all over the state that competed during the three-day mega cornhole event.
SOCA hosts weekly tournaments every Wednesday at the Ada Elks Lodge. Registration is at 6:30 p.m. and bags fly at approximately 6:45 p.m.
Following are the Southern Oklahoma Cornhole Association players who finished in the Top 10 of their respective divisions at the OCA State Tournament:
DOUBLES
Advanced Doubles
5. Brian Mayfield and Landen Lee
7. Jody Browning and Ashley Standridge
Advanced Doubles
Tier 1
3. Isaiah Little and Hebo Standridge
Competitive Doubles
Tier 1
1. Terra Leftwich and Tori Pogue
5. Charlie Pogue and Danny Pogue
Intermediate Doubles
9. Manny Andrade and Patrick Daggs
Recreational Doubles
5. Austin Fick and Nathan Lansdale
5. Gary Rhodes and James Byford
Recreational Doubles
Tier 1
2. James Brantley and Jessica Reich
SINGLES
Advanced Singles
9. Brian Mayfield
Advanced Singles
Tier 1
1. Jody Browning
Competitive Singles B
5. Patrick Daggs
Intermediate Singles B
9. James Poe
9. Toby Dial
Intermediate Singles
Tier 1
4. James Brantley
Recreational Singles
1. James Byford
9. Jaxon Dunnigan
9. Austin Fick
9. Nathan Lansdale
Recreational Singles
Tier 1
2. Jamie Dunnigan
3. Jessica Reich
Oklahoma’s Best
4. Brian Mayfield
5. Devyn Smith
5. Jody Browning
Teen Singles
5. Ryleigh Markovich
Youth Singles
3. Jaxon Dunnigan
Women’s Singles
5. Tori Pogue
7. Megan Romines
9. Terra Leftwich
Women’s Doubles
5. Megan Romines and Dana Rowe
5. Tori Pogue and Terra Leftwich
Senior Singles
2. Jody Browning
Senior Doubles
2. Jody Browning and Brian Parker
