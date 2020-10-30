The Southern Oklahoma Cornhole Association dominated the Advanced Division at the Oklahoma Cornhole Association Regional Tournament held last Saturday at the Ada Elks Lodge.
SOCA players won the top three spots in Advanced Singles and finished first, third and fourth in Advanced Doubles.
In Advanced Singles, SOCA players Jody Browning, Victor Smith and Russ Allen finished first, second and third, respectively.
Shannon Underwood of SOCA finished seventh.
Browning teamed up with Daniel Harris to win the championship in Advanced Doubles, defeating Shane Creek and Justin Hopper of the Midwest Oklahoma Baggers (MOB) in the finals. Underwood and partner Ashley Standridge captured third place and the SOCA duo of Colt Riddle and Russ Allen finished fourth.
Mike McKee and Brian Mayfield were seventh in Advanced Doubles, while the local tandem of Roy Terry and Victor Smith finished ninth.
Wesley Frederick of SOCA finished second in Competitive Singles, while fellow SOCA player David Wright slid into the ninth-place spot in the field of 34.
Two SOCA teams — Wade Atkeson and Frederick and Cris Stewart and Wright — tied for seventh in Competitive Doubles.
Tyler Armstrong of SOCA finished fourth in a huge group of 73 Intermediate Singles players. Megan Romines and Emmy Mariott tied for ninth and Charlie Pogue placed 13th.
In Intermediate Doubles, SOCA’s top finisher in the field of 34 teams was the duo of Charlie Boren and Jeff Cali, who ended up in ninth place. Jerry Thomas and Jairus Smith were 13th.
“It was a great event and I’m proud of our SOCA players for making such a strong showing,” said SOCA co-director Jeff Cali. “It was a long day for all of us and a lot of work, but it was exciting to see such a good turnout. We appreciate all the players making the trip to Ada.”
The next OCA event is the first Major tournament of the season scheduled for Nov. 14 at the Apache Casino Hotel in Lawton.
