A number of players representing the Southern Oklahoma Cornhole Association had strong showings at the Oklahoma Cornhole Association Regional No. 3, held last weekend at the Ada Elks Lodge.
In Open Doubles, the SOCA team of Mike McKee and Jody Browning finished second. They fell to OCA standouts Adam Acton and Greg Kilmer in the championship game.
Russ Allen and Clint Russell tied for seventh, and Ty Marriott and father Jeremiah Marriott tied for ninth.
Ty Marriott finished fourth in the Open Singles Tournament. McKee and Browning were tied in the 13th spot.
The SOCA father-son team of Brian Mayfield and Joseph Hopper finished second in Social Doubles. They were runners-up to the husband-wife combo of Rick and Cari Dietz.
The SOCA combo of Daniel Harris and Colton Johnson finished fourth, and Chad Woods and Robert Yelloweagle placed fifth representing the Ada-based group.
SOCA players Roy Terry and partner Justin Rebik settled for a ninth-place finish. And the local teams of Emmy Marriott and Anthony Couffer and Jeff Cali and Wade Atkenson tied for 13th.
In Social Singles, Harris finished second to Cari Dietz.
Other SOCA results included Hopper at fifth place; Shannon Underwood at seventh place; Johnson and Yelloweagle, tied for ninth; and Mayfield, who tied for 13th in the singles draw.
In the Backyard Singles Tournament (for beginning players), SOCA player Emma Marriott finished fifth and fellow SOCA player Jimmy Wilmeth placed seventh.
