So far, so good for Dane Acker in Oklahoma debut

Skip Johnson tries not to burden players by projecting expectations onto them publicly. The Oklahoma baseball coach declined multiple chances to do so during a recent media day.
For instance, Dane Acker figures to be a key arm on OU’s pitching staff. The right-handed San Jacinto (Texas) College transfer came to OU after being drafted in the 23rd round by the Diamondbacks last June and was immediately a strong contender to become Johnson’s third weekend starter.
“I expect him to go 20-0, have a zero ERA, strike out every hitter …” Johnson joked.
Point taken.
But behind closed doors, Johnson likely sets a bar for his players’ performances, and Acker stacked up well through one game.
He pitched five strong innings of one-hit ball in his first start, retiring the first eight batters he faced. Acker finished with six strikeouts, allowing no walks and one run in OU’s 5-1 series-clinching victory Saturday over Virginia in Pensacola, Florida.
That outing reinforced Acker’s position as the third arm behind foundational starters Cade Cavalli and Byng High School product Levi Prater. Wyatt Olds, who outside of two hits was spotless in three relief innings, is the other candidate.
Acker’s fastball sits between 88-92 mph, Johnson said, part of a good three-pitch mix that he began throwing consistently for strikes once he got some time off.
“He’s actually better this spring than fall,” Johnson said. “I was kind of worried about him a little bit in the fall, that he’d thrown so many innings that it had taken its toll.
“But we stopped in the middle of October and gave him a month off and started his throwing program, and he’s been good since.”
OU (2-1) surrendered just three hits in the series finale against the Cavaliers, capping the weekend with back-to-back victories after a 6-0 loss in the season opener.
The Sooners were error-free in all three games.
After gathering just two hits in the opener, OU tallied 21 over the final two games . The usual suspects — returners Tyler Hardman, Tanner Tredaway and Brady Lindsly — drove the offense, but two newcomers recorded multi-hit games.
Freshman Kendal Pettis went 2 for 4 while playing left field in the finale. Freshman third baseman Peyton Graham went 3 for 5 with an RBI and two doubles in OU’s 7-2 win that tied the series.
Leaders
Lindsly leads the Sooners with a .375 average, going 3 for 8.
Hardman went 4 for 13 (.308) in all three games with a home run and 4 RBIs over the weekend. His homer on Saturday broke a 1-1 tie in the seventh inning.
Despite taking the loss, Cade Cavalli threw eight strikeouts in the season opener. Olds and Acker each have totaled six.
In the polls
OU stayed put at No. 24 in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association poll and moved in Baseball America’s (No. 16) and D1baseball.com’s (No. 23) rankings.
Questions
moving forward
Graham has started all three games at third base, leaving one key defensive position up for grabs — left field. Pettis and Diego Muniz are competing for that job.
Can OU’s offense capitalize on more chances? The Sooners rebounded from a tough start but are still hitting .225 through three games, and left 20 runners on base combined in the last two outings.
Up Next
The Sooners end the week with five straight home games:
• Wednesday: vs. Texas Southern (3 p.m.)
• Friday: vs. Illinois State (3 p.m.)
• Saturday: vs. Illinois State DH (noon)
• Sunday: vs. Illinois State (1 p.m.)
• All games at L. Dale Mitchell Park In Norman .
