STRATFORD — How are things going during preseason practice sessions for the Stratford High School football team?
So far, so good.
Just like it has for other football programs across the state, August workouts have looked a little different during the COVID-19 pandemic. But so far, it’s been smooth sailing for the Bulldogs.
“It’s definitely a different type of year. But we’re excited. The guys are glad to be back out here and do something kind of semi-normal,” Stratford head coach Michael Blackburn said Thursday afternoon during his team’s annual Media Day.
There are 26 players in the Stratford camp so far. That group includes 16 freshmen and sophomores.
“They’re working extremely hard. We have a group of young ones that have really kind of taken the lead in some of the work. It’s been good so far,” Blackburn said.
Thankfully, there have been no interruptions to Stratford’s workouts due to the coronavirus.
“So far we’ve been fortunate, but I better knock on wood,” Blackburn said.
Blackburn said the Bulldogs will rely on a number of his young players to fill voids left by a talented graduation class.
“We have some young kids that kind of have to grow up. All of our production as far as carries, rushing yards, tackles on defense – graduated. It’s time for these young guys that have some potential to step up,” he said.
“I like the positive attitude they’ve had and their willingness to learn,” Blackburn added. “Some of these younger guys will mess up and coach Blackburn will get frustrated, but they’re always asking questions and are coachable so that’s been good.”
Stratford traveled to Community Christian School for a three-way scrimmage that also included Oklahoma Christian School Friday night.
“Those will be two pretty tough opponents so we’ll kind of know where we’re at right off the bat,” he said.
Stratford heads to Coalgate next Thursday for a three-way matchup with the host Wildcats and the Konawa Tigers.
Blackburn looks forward to seeing how his team responds during each of its preseason scrimmages.
“We’re looking for effort and we’re looking for hustle. We’re going to mess up, but as long as we don’t want to make that same mistake four or five times we’re OK,” he said.
After delaying the start of school for a week, the first day of classes at Stratford was Wednesday.
“The first day went well. There were definitely some hiccups because of the things we have to do differently, but all things considered, we felt like it went pretty smooth,” said Blackburn, who is also the school’s superintendent.
The Stratford football team will kick off the 2020 season Sept. 4 when Christian Heritage visits Blackburn Field.
