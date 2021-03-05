OKLAHOMA CITY — The eighth-ranked Vanoss Wolves got cold in the third quarter and Snyder senior Ryan Kelly never seemed to cool off.
That combination allowed the 11th-ranked Cyclones to storm past the Wolves 50-39 Thursday afternoon in the first round of the Class A State Tournament inside the State Fair Arena.
Snyder advances to tonight’s semifinal contest with a 19-2 record, while the Wolves are done at 20-7.
Kelly scored eight of his game-high 26 points during a 14-2 run in the third quarter that broke open a tight game. Kelly finished 8-of-16 from the field, hit a pair of 3-pointers and went a perfect 8-of-8 from the free-throw line.
The Cyclones were clinging to a 24-23 lead at halftime. However, after Kylson Lile scored on a drive to the basket that capped the big third-quarter surge, Snyder led 38-25.
Kelly hit a pair of free throws with 2:43 left to give Snyder’s its biggest lead of the game at 48-31.
Vanoss stayed close in the first half despite talented sophomore Dylan Deatherage picking up his third foul at the 5:15 mark of the first period. Two of those three infractions were charges. Deatherage was whistled for his fourth foul at the 2:26 mark of the second period but never fouled out. Deatherage finished with just eight points, including a pair of first-half 3-pointers.
The Wolves trailed 16-12 early in the second period before the offense started clicking.
After Riley Vazquez scored a basket inside, Deatherage and Perry followed with 3-pointers that put Vanoss on top 20-16. The Wolves still led 23-19 after a free throw by Joseph Gifford at the 2:07 mark. But the VHS lead vanished when Kelley hit a 3-pointer and Howell followed with two free throws that gave the Cyclones their one-point halftime advantage.
Perry led Vanoss with 11 points despite a rough shooting day. He also had seven rebounds.
Vazquez scored eight points and also had 11 rebounds and four steals in his final game for the Wolves.
Howell scored 14 points and overcame a cold shooting outing of his own by hitting 8-of-9 free throws.
For the game, Snyder was 16-of-17 from the free-throw line ad Vanoss hit 6-of-9 shots.
Vanoss was also hurt by 25 turnovers.
By The Numbers
Thursday, March 4
CLASS A STATE
At State Fair Arena
First Round
Snyder 50, Vanoss 39
SNYDER 14 10 14 12 — 50
VANOSS 9 14 4 12 — 39
SNYDER: Ryan Kelley 8-16, 8-8, 26; Ethan Howell 3-11, 8-9, 14; Lance Carter 2-4, 0-0, 4; Kevi Bridgewater 1-2, 0-0, 2; Turtle Anderson 1-4, 0-0, 2; Kyson Lile 1-3, 0-0, 2. Totals: 16-40, 16-17, 50.
VANOSS: Carter Perry 5-18, 0-0, 11; Brayden Cannon 3-5, 1-2, 9; Dylan Deatherage 3-11, 0-0, 8; Riley Vazquez 3-7, 2-3, 8; Erik Hatton 0-3, 2-2, 2; Joseph Gifford 0-1, 1-2, 1. Totals: 14-47, 6-9, 39.
Turnovers: Snyder 17, Vanoss 25.
Steals: Snyder 13 ( Lile 4, Anderson 4); Vanoss 9 (Vazquez 4, Perry 3).
Rebounds: Snyder 24 (Kelly 6); Vanoss 22 (Vazquez 11, Perry 7).
3-point goals: Snyder 2-11 (Kelly 2-5); Vanoss 5-25 (Deatherage 2-9, Cannon 2-3, Perry 1-10).
Fouled out: None
Technical Fouls: Coach Jonathon Hurt (V).
