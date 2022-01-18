The East Central men’s basketball team couldn’t overcome a cold spell in the first half and dropped a 67-50 decision to Southern Nazarene University Saturday inside the Kerr Activities Center.
The Tigers dropped to 6-9 overall and 4-5 in the Great American Conference, while Southern Nazarene improved to 7-5 and 2-4.
East Central was without the services of senior starters Josh Apple and Romello Wilburt and was also missing head coach Max Pendery and assistant coach Aaron Shambry. Assistant Cam Robinson took over head coach duties against the Crimson Storm.
Shemar Smith hit a 3-pointer at the 12:03 mark of the first half to put the Tigers ahead 13-10.
Southern Naz responded with a pivotal 16-1 volley capped by a layup from Mo Wilson II with 6:54 left in the first half that put his team on top 26-14. The Tigers went 0-for-7 from the floor during that cool stretch.
The Crimson Storm went to the break on top 34-24.
A 3-pointer by SNU’s Tyler McGhie put the visitors ahead 47-29 at the 14:46 mark of the second half.
The Tigers clawed back and got within single digits at 48-39 after a Smith layup with 12:07 to play. However, Southern Nazarene pulled away with a 19-8 run capped by a Nick Davis layup that made it 67-47 with 1:25 remaining.
Smith recorded a double-double for the Tigers, finishing with 15 points, including three 3-point baskets, and 10 rebounds. Jalen Crutchfield followed with 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Brennan Burns just missed double figures with nine points.
McGhie sank five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 19 points for the Crimson Storm. Adokiye Iyaye was next with 14 points, while Nick Davis added 13 points and eight rebounds.
SNU won the battle of the boards 45-35 and collected 34 points in the paint compared to just 10 for the home team.
East Central sank 8-of-12 (66.7%) free throws compared to a 2-of-9 (22.2%) showing by SNU.
The Tigers are off to Arkadelphia, Arkansas, on Thursday and Saturday. ECU battles Henderson State at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and walks across the street at 3 p.m. Saturday to square off against Ouachita Baptist.
