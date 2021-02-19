One almost needs a scorecard to keep up with the weather-related changes to East Central University’s athletic programs.
This week’s schedule has seen a number of cancellations due to the inclement weather in the area and there may be more to come.
Here’s what we know now.
• The men’s and women’s basketball teams were scheduled to play Southwestern Oklahoma State, Thursday, but those games have been canceled. ECU’s teams are set to resume play at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday inside the Kerr Activities Center when Southern Nazarene comes to town.
Both Tiger teams will then host arch-rival Southeastern at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Monday night back in the Kerr Activities Center.
• The ECU men’s and women’s cross country teams were supposed to host the Tiger Chase today, but that big local event has also been canceled. Coach Steve Sawyer’s teams will now gear up for the 2021 Great American Conference Championship scheduled for Feb. 27, hosted by Southwestern in Weatherford.
• The East Central baseball team’s series against Harding in Searcy, Arkansas this weekend has also been moved to May 7-8. The next games on the Tigers’ schedule are home dates with Arkansas Tech next Friday and Saturday (Feb. 26-27) at Ken Turner Field. Coach Lloyd Gage and company have now missed five games due to the weather.
• Head coach Riley Bailey and the ECU soccer team will now open its 2021 season on Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. in Weatherford against Great American Conference foe Southwestern. The Tigers’ first home match is set for 2 p.m. March 3 against Rogers State. ECU was originally scheduled to kick off the year at Northwestern Saturday but that contest was moved to March 30.
• The East Central University volleyball team, under the direction of new head coach Cheri Lindsay, will be the first team on campus to return to action, hosting Oklahoma Baptist University at noon today inside the Kerr Activities Center.
• The ECU softball team is back in action on Sunday and Monday as part of the Central Oklahoma/Oklahoma Christian Festival.
The Tigers will face Fort Hays State and Oklahoma Christian Sunday (at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.) and Pittsburg State and Northeastern State Monday (at 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.).
Coach Destini Anderson and her players — 2-0 on the young season — have had four games canceled due to the inclement weather.
Editor’s Note: East Central Sports Information Director Teri LaJeunesse contributed to this report.
Tiger’s Week at a Glance
Friday, Feb. 19
Women’s Cross Country hosting Tiger Chase — Cancelled
Men’s Cross Country hosting Tiger Chase — Cancelled
Baseball at Harding - Cancelled
Volleyball versus Oklahoma Baptist — Noon
Saturday, Feb. 20
Baseball at Harding — Cancelled
Soccer at Northwestern — moved to March 30
Women’s Basketball vs. Southern Nazarene - 2 p.m.
Men’s Basketball vs. Southern Nazarene - 4 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 21
Softball at UCO/OC Festival
vs. Fort Hays State (10 a.m.)/at Oklahoma Christian (12:30 p.m.)
Monday, Feb. 22
Softball at UCO/OC Festival
vs. Pittsburg State (12:30 p.m.) / vs. Northeastern State (5:30 p.m.)
Women’s Basketball vs. Southeastern — 5:30 p.m.
Men’s Basketball vs. Southeastern — 7:30 p.m.
