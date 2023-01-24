With some forecasts predicting as much as eight inches of snow for Ada and the surrounding area, a number of local high school basketball games have been canceled for tonight.
Ada High School's home contests with Harding Prep have been moved from tonight to Thursday. The varsity girls game will begin at 4:30 p.m. with the boys to follow at 6 p.m.
Allen's games at Stuart have been canceled and will not be made up.
Byng's varsity games at Dickson scheduled for tonight have been moved to Thursday. The girls game will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the boys to follow at 7 p.m.
Latta's Tuesday trip to Konawa has also been canceled. Officials hope to reschedule those contests for Feb. 7.
Pontotoc Conference foes Vanoss and host Roff have been moved from tonight to Saturday, Feb. 4. The girls game will begin at 4 p.m. with the boys to follow at 5:30 p.m. Games between Kingston and Calera will take place before the Roff-Vanoss games starting at 1 p.m.
Roff also added a Friday night basketball doubleheader with Calera to its schedule.
Stratford's road contests at Wynnewood tonight have been postponed and had not yet been rescheduled as of press time.
The Ada High School girls wrestling team was scheduled to attend the Perry Tournament on Wednesday, but that event has also been canceled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.