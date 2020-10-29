Smith helps Sulphur dump Dickson

DICKSON — It was Logan Smith night in Dickson Friday night during a contest between the host Comets and the Sulphur Bulldogs.
The Sulphur senior rushed for 209 yards and three touchdowns on just six carries, caught a touchdown pass and also returned a punt 53 yards for a score to lead the Bulldogs to a 53-0 win.
Coach Jim Dixon’s crew improved to 5-3 overall and 4-1 in District 3A-2 play, while Dickson dropped to 1-7 and 1-4.
Smith scored on TD runs covering 57, 56 and 61 yards and hauled in a 27-yard touchdown catch and run from quarterback TJ Todd.
The Bulldogs led 33-0 after the first-quarter Smith explosion.
Todd rushed for a 10-yard touchdown and completed 4-of-7 passes for 67 yards.
Sophomore tailback Daniel Amaya eclipsed the 100-yard mark, rushing for 102 yards and a 34-yard scoring jaunt.
The Bulldogs piled up 429 yards of total offense.
Sulphur is scheduled to host Plainview Friday night at Agee Field. The Indians enter that contest 3-5 overall and 3-2 in district play. Plainview notched a 42-6 win over Little Axe in Week 8.
