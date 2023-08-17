LATTA — Sophomore Deakon Smith nearly pitched four perfect innings to help the Latta Panthers blank Moss 10-0 Tuesday evening at Panther Park.
Coach Dillon Atkinson’s club improved to 4-2 on the year and travels to fall powerhouse Dale at 4:30 p.m. today. It won’t get any easier for the Panthers on Friday when they host fall baseball contender Tushka at 4:30 p.m.
The Panthers are then at Byng on Monday.
Moss lost for the third straight time, falling to 2-3 on the young season.
Latta 10, Moss 0
Smith hit the second batter of the game — Jett Rollins — and then retired 11 straight Moss hitters to end the game. He finished with five strikeouts in the four-inning, LHS run-rule victory.
Latta led just 2-0 before scoring eight runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to end the game early. The contest came to a close when Ryder Perry scored on a sacrifice fly from Reese Littlefield. The Latta uprising was highlighted by a two-RBI double from Jonathan Gray.
Latta collected eight hits in the game, led by Darien Miller, who finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Littlefield and Landon Wolfe both went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored for the home team.
Michael Simrell absorbed the mound loss for Moss. He struck out three, walked three and allowed three earned runs in three innings.
Roff rallies past Asher with three late runs
ASHER — It looked like the Asher Indians had the Roff Tigers right where they wanted them during a fall baseball matchup between the two teams Tuesday night.
Coach David Rolette’s club led 2-0 heading into the seventh and final inning.
However, the Tigers scored three runs in the top of the seventh frame and rallied past Asher for a thrilling 3-2 victory.
It was the first victory for new Roff baseball coach Derek Collins, who saw his team improve to 1-4 on the young fall season. Asher fell to 1-3.
Roff travels to the Ft. Cobb-Broxton Festival on Friday. The Tigers face the host Mustangs at 3 p.m. and Canute at 5 p.m. Roff will then head to the Amber-Pocasset Festival on Saturday and will play the host Panthers at 11 a.m. and Granite at 1:15 p.m.
Asher begins competing in the Varnum Tournament today.
Roff 3, Asher 2
Caden Graves started Roff’s seventh-inning surge by reaching on an infield single. Kaden Darnell and Maddux McCullar then coaxed back-to-back walks to load the bases.
Gavin Wilson then reached on an infield hit of his own, driving in the first Roff run to get the Tigers within 2-1.
Mason Dansby then drew a base on balls that forced in a run and tied the game at 2-2 and a walk to Coleston Gore forced in what turned out to be the game-winning run.
The game was scoreless through four full innings before Asher’s Parker Wood scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Hudson Skender to give the home team a 1-0 lead.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Asher scored a two-out run when Colton Johnston walked, went to second on a passed ball and scored on an RBI double by Wood to put the Indians ahead 2-0.
Roff ended with four total hits, led by Graves who finished 2-for-2 with two walks, a double and a run scored. Oliver Gregory had the other RHS hit. The Tigers stranded 11 base runners in the contest.
The Indians collected five hits from five different players.
Wilson snagged the pitching victory for Roff with two innings of relief. He struck out one and allowed two hits and no earned runs. McCullar pitched five solid innings to start the game. He struck out five, walked four and also didn’t allow an earned run.
Brogan Culwell gave Asher a quality start. He struck out five and walked three in four scoreless innings. He got relief help from Skender, Kelby Fowler and Wood.
Boatwright drives in six in Byng victory
CALERA — Bo Boatwright got the Byng offense started with a first-inning grand slam and the Pirates went on to blast Calera 14-5 in a Tuesday night road game.
Coach Shawn Streater’s squad improved to 4-3 on the year, while the Bulldogs lost for the first time, falling to 2-1.
Byng returns to action at 2:15 p.m. today with an all-Pirate matchup with Moss at the 2023 Tupelo Baseball Tournament.
Byng 14, Calera 5
Boatwright finished his big day at the plate, leading a 13-hit BGS offense by going 3-for-4 with six RBIs and two runs scored.
Kendon Wood and Easton Welch both added two hits each. Wood finished 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and scored four runs. He was also hit by a pitch twice. Welch ended up 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Preston Welch finished 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored for the Pirates. Gage Streater also slapped a double.
Boatwright also had a nice day on the bump for Byng. He struck out two, walked three and allowed three earned runs in three innings. Naaman Lee tossed the final two innings for the visitors. He struck out two, walked one and surrendered two earned runs.
L Bumgarner led Calera at the plate. He finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in a six-hit CHS offense. L Carlton absorbed the mound loss for the home team.
