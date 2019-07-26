Small West shoots past Small East in All-State game

TULSA — The Small West hit 13 3-point shots and turned back the Small East 62-54 Wednesday night during the 2019 All-State girls basketball game at Oral Roberts University.
Latta’s Emma Epperly scored four points for the Small East, which fell behind 37-21 at halftime. The East made it close by finishing the game on a 23-10 run.
Sulphur standout Payton Row scored 10 points for the Small West squad.
Leading the way for the winners were Macy Gore of Seiling and Alaijah Stewart of Hollis with 11 points apiece. Karly Gore of Seiling just missed double figures with nine.
Howe scoring sensation Jalei Oglesby — who led the Lady Lions to the Class 2A State title — scored a game-high 18 points for the Small East. Nakai Harjo of Varnum followed with 16 points for the East squad.
In the large school All-State game, Elgin’s Paige Pendley, who scored 40 points in a Tournament of Champions game two years ago at the Mabee Center, scored a game-high 18 points. Owls teammate Izzy Cummins followed with 16 to lead the Large West to a commanding 80-41 win over the Large East.
Ardmore’s Sierra Gordon added eight points for the winners.
Shawnee’s Makyra Tramble scored six fourth-quarter points and finished with 10 to pace the Large East squad.
