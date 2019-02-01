Six million dollar man

OKLAHOMA CITY — Lincoln Riley knew how much his bosses wanted him at Oklahoma.
OU athletic director Joe Castiglione felt no need to re-emphasize that fact, as reports connected the young Sooner coach to the Cleveland Browns, the Dallas Cowboys or any other NFL team that seemed to want him.
“We really didn’t look at it like we were in competition with anybody else,” Castiglione said. “We were putting our best foot forward, we were being proactive. We weren’t reactive to the rumors.”
OU still showed its appreciation Wednesday when the school’s board of regents approved a $1.2 million raise that will earn Riley $6 million next season and $32.5 million total by the time his new contract expires in 2024.
Riley was already regarded as elite, but his third major salary increase in as many years illustrated it. His new deal makes him the eighth-highest paid college football coach in America and the best paid in the Big 12, according to 2018 figures compiled by Bleacher Report.
Florida’s Dan Mullen ($6.1 million) and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney ($6.2 million) rest just above Riley, though Swinney figures to get a large increase after steering the Tigers to the 2018-19 national title.
So continues Riley’s rapid rise.
His raise last June made him $4.8 million this season and equated to $5 million over each of the next four. In comparison, he made $275,000 in 2014 as East Carolina’s offensive coordinator.
The latest increase, which comes from private athletic funding, reflects a 24-4 coaching record in two seasons with back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances.
Riley also mentored Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield, while calling plays for one of the nation’s top offenses. The coach had what Castiglione called a “unique” relationship with Mayfield but proved that his tutelage went beyond a single talent when he also helped elevate Murray’s skill set.
Significant raises or salaries given to Riley’s assistants — OU offensive line Bill Bedenbaugh coach was given a $125,000 increase Wednesday, and new defensive coordinator Alex Grinch will make $1.4 million his first season — were other recruiting tools to keep Riley in Norman.
“We want to make sure we surround him with the right people so he can continually focus on that particular point (coaching the offense),” Castiglione said. “As a head coach, you have to be mindful of so many things day to day as well as the game itself. So you have to have people around you really trust. I think in that case, he’s identified certain people on the offensive side of the ball that can provide him that right kind of input and information and perspective so he can ultimately make the best decision in a split second. So he’s got that.”
Riley showed appreciation for OU’s move while introducing Grinch at a January press conference.
“I’m very thankful for it,” Riley said recently. “[OU] President [James] Gallogly — there’s been a ton of support. That’s one of the big reasons that somebody in this business wants to stay in a place like this where there are other options out there is that you feel like you’ve got great people in the trenches with you and people that support you and give you what you need to be successful.”
• New assistants’ pay approved: In addition to defensive coordinator Alex Grinch’s $1.4 million deal, new assistants Roy Manning (cornerbacks) and Brian Odom (inside linebackers) also had salaries approved.
Manning will make $425,000 his first season and is contracted to Jan. 31, 2021. Odom’s contract is for the same length, and he will make $375,000. Odom is an Ada High School graduate.
