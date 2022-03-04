Six East Central women's players honored by GAC

The East Central University women’s basketball team saw six student-athletes claim All-Great American Conference or GAC Academic accolades when postseason awards were announced Wednesday night.
ECU junior Kate Ogle led the way by being named GAC Newcomer of the Year, while redshirt freshman Mackenzie Crusoe earned All-GAC Second Team honors and redshirt senior Madison Rehl was an honorable mention selection.
This is the first honor for Crusoe and the second-straight honorable mention accolade for Rehl, after helping ECU to the No. 5 seed in the GAC Championships.
Rehl was also one of four players to claim academic honors. Rehl, redshirt sophomores Gabby Cummins and Izzy Cummins were all named GAC Elite Scholar-Athletes, representing those participating in the tournament with the highest GPA and 72 credit hours completed. All three and two others had perfect 4.0 GPAs.
Tompkins was also honored as a GAC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete, with at least a 3.7 GPA and 72 credit hours, participating in the tournament.
The Tigers (15-11, 12-10 GAC) will open the GAC Tournament Championship against No. 4 Henderson State at 5:45 p.m. at the Firelake Arena in Shawnee.
