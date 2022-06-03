A six-pack of local baseball players has been selected to compete in the 2022 Oklahoma State Games as part of the Southeast team June 20-21 at David Allen Memorial Ballpark in Enid.
Ada junior CJ Freeland and Tupelo junior Cody Airington will be joined by four Roff teammates — Tallen Bagwell, Dylan Reed, Bill McCarter and Cade Baldridge.
Freeland hit .356 with a home run, two triples and 10 doubles and had 23 RBIs.
Reed hit .418 with a home run, five doubles 19 RBIs and 25 runs scored for the Tigers. Baldridge batted .406 with seven home runs, four triples, 25 RBIs and a team-best 57 runs scored from the top of the RHS lineup.
Ace Tallen Bagwell finished the spring season 9-0 with a 1.76 ERA. He struck out 66 in 43.2 innings of work. McCarter hit .500 with a team-high nine home runs, 48 RBIs and 52 runs scored.
Other members of the 2022 Oklahoma State Games Southeast squad include Brex Caldwell and Denver Hamilton of Red Oak, Kreed Jones of Antlers, Delton Roberts, Easton Ford, Kyler Proctor of Silo; Kollin Ritchie of Atoka; Dayton Forsythe of Dale; Tagen Simon of Tushka; Klete Finley of Kingston; Cale Clay of Rattan; Nakni Anna and Colt Weaver of Calera; and Tucker Wooten of Wister.
The Southeast will play the Northeast at 4:30 p.m. June 20 and will battle OKC at 12:30 and Tulsa at 5:30 p.m. on June 21.
Byng’s McCage named
LCC Newcomer of the Year
Byng sophomore Cooper McCage was named the Lake Country Conference Newcomer of the Year when the league’s postseason awards were announced last month.
Three other Byng players were named to the LCC All-Conference First Team. They included Cole Tracy, Dillon Palmer and Caden Azlin.
Three more Pirates were listed on the LCC Honorable Mention list, including Bo Boatwright, Keith Cook and Mason Carter.
The Sulphur Bulldogs were also well-represented on the Lake Country Conference postseason awards.
Reece Ratchford was named the Offensive Player of the Year for the Bulldogs.
SHS players listed on the LCC First Team included Mace Mobly and Andrew McCurry.
The Sulphur duo of Zac Driggers and Asher swells made the conference Honorable Mention list.
Kyle Miller of Lone Grove was named the Lake Country Conference MVP. Klete Findley of Kingston was the Defensive Player of the year and teammate Grant Holmes was pegged as the Pitcher of the Year.
Other First Team selections included Blayde Wilkerson and Jaxon Lee of Lone Grove; Bryson Edwards and Owen Bigford of Comanche; Brady Brister and Rhett Coble of Kingston; Cash Coble and Caden McHatton of Madill; Tanner Stewart of Dickson; Noah McMillin of Marietta; Grant Graves and Blake Storts of Plainview; and Brayden Linder of Tishomingo.
Other players on the LCC Honorable Mention list included: Cale Sudderth, Jackson Grave and Cale McLean of Lone Grove; Dillon Ellis and Ian Essex of Comanche; Dakota Wiebner, Gage Gill and Braden Matchen of Kingston; Anjel Escobedo of Marietta; River Shaw of Madill; Fisher Hill, Daniel Ross and Riley Johnson of Plainview; and Tyson Barrett of
Tishomingo.
