Simpson served a piece of humble pie in 1989

The Daily Oklahoman asked its readers “Why I love sports?” and former Byng boys basketball coach Alan Simpson shared his response with The Ada News.
Simpson had a stellar career coaching high school basketball. During his 24 years as a head coach, he compiled a record of 476-198 (that’s nearly 20 wins per year, for those of you counting at home).
Simpson took nine teams to state (two at Hugo and seven at Byng), which is the most for a BHS boys coach.
But then there was the 1989 season. Simpson shared the story of that season in his “Why I love sports?” piece — a year when his Pirates won just five games. Enjoy.
Humble pie
Sports had a way of keeping me grounded and humble. It’s a short walk from the penthouse to the outhouse.
Last winter I read a good book, “My Losing Season” by Pat Conroy. It was about the frustrating season of a senior basketball player at The Citadel. I became enamored with the experiences of this guy because I could relate to them as a former basketball coach.
My losing season was 1989 at Byng, and it was a long one. One being that we were coming off seasons where our records had been 26-4 (state champs), 28-3 (state runner-up), and 27-3 (state semis). The ‘89 team had no seniors, started a junior, three sophomores, a freshman and our sixth man was a freshman.
It was so prophetic when the managers from the previous year asked if they could try out of the team. That’s never a good sign — even Helen Keller could see what was coming.
The ‘89 team had some good outside shooters, but when we got inside a gym we couldn’t score. We couldn’t win close games and lost 13 games by four points or less. Our final record, 5-19. If you learned more from losing than winning, then we were the most educated team in the state.
Late in the ‘89 season, I had gone to watch our junior high play at nearby Konawa (nine miles). When leaving town I was pulled over by a Konawa police officer for speeding on the edge of town.
The officer asked where I was going in such a hurry, to which I replied, “Byng.”
I was bracing myself for a huge ticket as he was checking my license and insurance. Upon returning my license and insurance he bent over, looked at me and said, “Alan, you’re the Byng boys coach, aren’t you?” To which I replied, “Yes.”
He then said, “Just a warning today, but slow down. ...You’ve got enough problems as it is.”
It’s always nice to have a sense of humor, so you can remain humble.
