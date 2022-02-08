VANOSS — The Vanoss Wolves committed nine of their 18 turnovers in the second quarter and that proved to be the difference in a 60-52 loss to Silo in the other boys contest at the Vanoss Festival.
The Wolves, ranked No. 3 in Class A, fell to 17-3, while Class 2A No. 7 Silo improved to 18-4.
“We kind of started out in a funk and never really got out of it,” said Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt. “We looked like we had been off for two days hanging out on the couch.”
After Carter Perry scored on a tough drive to the basket to start the second quarter, Vanoss led 11-7. But Silo outscored the Wolves 17-5 the rest of the period, taking advantage of a bevy of VHS mistakes.
Kyler Proctor’s steal and layup with 29 seconds left in the first half put the Rebels on top 24-16 at the break.
Proctor hit a 3-pointer at the 3:31 mark of the third quarter to put the visitors ahead 38-24.
An 8-3 Vanoss run to end the period — capped by a bucket by Brayden Cannon — got the Wolves within single digits at 41-32 heading to the final frame.
The Wolves opened the fourth quarter with a 10-5 burst and after an old-fashioned three-point play by Layne Thrower, Vanoss had trimmed its deficit to 46-42 with 4:58 left.
“We competed some and got within four in the fourth quarter and gave ourselves a chance. But we gave up an and-1, turnover, turnover and all the sudden we’re back down by nine,” Hurt said, recalling the tough stretch. “We’re better than we played today, we just have to get back to what we’ve been doing.”
The Wolves couldn’t do much to slow down Silo 6-7 sophomore Ethan Wilkerson — the son of former East Central University standout Jason Wilkerson. He exploded for a game-high 27 points 9-of-15 shooting from the floor, including a pair of 3-point baskets. He also had six rebounds and two blocks.
Proctor added 14 points seven rebounds and six steals for the Rebels, while Carter Parker followed with 11 points in the balanced SHS offense.
Perry led Vanoss with 16 points and Cannon was next with 13. Thrower just missed double figures with nine points to go with seven rebounds and a pair of steals. Logan Hulbutta scored six points and yanked down a game-high nine boards.
Vanoss travel to Class 2A No. 1 Dale tonight.
