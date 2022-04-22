Silo turns back Roff in battle of No. 1 teams

SILO — The Roff Tigers dug themselves an early 7-1 hole, completely climbed out before falling to Class 2A powerhouse Silo 11-8 in a Monday night road game.
The Tigers bounced back Tuesday with a convincing 10-2 win over Elmore City-Pernell.
Coach Danny Baldridge’s bunch, ranked No. 1 in Class B, was sitting at 20-2 on the season heading into the playoffs. No. 1 Silo is a perfect 19-0 and has now won 48 consecutive spring games. Elmore City-Pernell, ranked No. 12 in Class A, is 24-4.
Roff ended the regular season facing ranked teams in 10 of its last 11 contests. The only unranked team was Class 4A Ada.
The Tigers hosted a Class B District Tournament on Thursday that included Springer and Maysville.
Monday, April 18
Silo 11, Roff 8
The Rebels exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the first inning before Roff battled back with two runs in the second and four more in the third to tie the game at 7-7.
Silo scored a single run in the bottom of the fourth inning and added three more in the third to retake the lead at 11-7.
Roff managed a single run in the top of the sixth on an RBI single by Kagan Huneycutt but the second rally attempt stopped there.
Both teams ended up with nine hits apiece but the Tigers committed three errors.
Bill McCarter paced Roff at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. RHS leadoff hitter Cade Baldridge finished 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. No other Roff player had more than one hit.
Dylan Reed and Huneycutt both went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored, while Brand Wilson finished 1-for-1 with a walk and drove in a run. Tallen Bagwell had Roff’s other hit.
Mason Urbany led the Silo offense, going 2-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored. Easton Ford hit a home run and had three RBIs, while Josh Trout went 1-for-4 with a double and also had three RBIs.
Delton Roberts and Kyler Proctor also slapped doubles for the Rebels, who ended up with six extra-base hits.
Reliever Charlie Garnder was the winning pitcher for Silo. He struck out three, walked two and allowed no earned runs in 3.1 innings. Proctor recorded the save with one strikeout and one walk in a scoreless seventh inning.
Three Roff pitchers combined for seven strikeouts, five walks, two hit batters and surrendered eight earned runs.
Tuesday, April 19
Roff 10, Elmore City 2
Roff scored at last one run in every inning and ended the game via the run rule with four runs in the bottom of the fifth frame. Cade Baldridge delivered the final blow — a three-run, walk-off home run. He finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored.
The Tigers also got home runs from Bill McCarter and Dylan Reed.
McCarter went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored, while Reed ended up 1-fo-r3 with two RBIs in Roff’s seven-hit outing.
Drew Shepphard finished 1-for-2 and scored a run, while Brand Wilson had Roff’s other hit.
The Badgers managed five hits, led by Lathan Ferris who went 2-for-3 with a solo home run. Tyler Martin singled and scored a run for Elmore City, while Bryson Airington and Zane Balentine had the team’s other hits.
Wilson was the winning pitcher for Roff. He struck out four with no walks and allowed just four hits and one earned run in 2.2 innings. Drew Sheppard finished up on the bump. He struck out four, walked one and allowed two hits and no earned runs in 2.1 innings.
Noah Frazier absorbed the loss for Elmore City. He struck out one, walked two and gave up five earned runs in 2.2 innings.
