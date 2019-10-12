Silo shuts out Coalgate in 2A

SHAWNEE — Christina Clark fired a one-hitter and struck out 17 while Shay Linn Midgley went 4-for-4 with a homer, a double and four runs batted in Thursday, and No. 1 Silo shut out seventh-rated Coalgate 6-0 in the first round of the Class 2A State Softball Tournament at the Ball Fields at Firelake.
Clark allowed just one walk as she struck out the side through the first three innings. She also fanned three batters each in the fifth and sixth innings.
Coalgate’s Katyn Denson broke up the strikefest and no-hitter with a leadoff single in the bottom of the fourth.
The Lady Wildcats’ only other hit came by Jaxie Wilson off reliever Bradi Harman in the seventh, as Wilson and Denson each went 1-for-3.
Midgley’s two-run blast put Silo on the board in the first inning.
A Lexi McDonald RBI single and a Midgley run-scoring double made it 4-0 in the third.
Mattie Busby’s squeeze-bunt single and a Harman run-scoring created a 6-0 cushion in the sixth.
Chloe Brown took the pitching loss, allowing the 13 Silo hits with three strikeouts and only one walk. All six Lady Rebel runs were earned.
Prague sinks Sulphur in 3A
SHAWNEE — The sixth-ranked Prague Lady Devils rallied with three runs in the top of the fifth inning in upsetting No. 3 Sulphur 3-1 Thursday in the opening round of the Class 3A State Softball Tournament at the Ball Fields at Firelake.
Sulphur, which saw its season end at 27-7, took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on Shallen Mershon’s RBI double to right field, scoring Meredith Jones.
It remained 1-0 until the fifth, when an error led to a three-run uprising for Prague (26-6). Karsyn Coleman’s run-scoring single to center field tied it. Later in the inning, Josi Goodman smacked a two-run single to center, making it 3-1.
Harley Beesley was the hard-luck losing pitcher for the Lady Bulldogs. All three Lady Devil runs were unearned. She allowed just three hits and two walks while striking out seven.
Kady Lynch went 2-for-3, while Mershon, Makella Mobly and Abby Beck finished 1-for-3 to round out Sulphur’s five-hit total.
Goodman was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and Coleman went 1-for-3 with one RBI, and a run scored for Prague.
Lady Devil pitcher Tessa Cooper surrendered the five hits, walked two and struck out four.
