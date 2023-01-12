SILO — The Latta Panthers stayed within striking distance of Silo for three quarters but the host Rebels made enough free throws in the fourth quarter to secure a 69-57 victory Tuesday night.
Class 3A Silo improved to 8-4 on the year, while Latta — ranked No. 13 in Class 2A — fell to 7-9.
Latta is now off until hosting Class 2A No. 17 Stratford on Jan. 17.
Silo held a slim 15-14 lead after the first quarter but extended it to 36-23 at halftime thanks to a 21-9 second-quarter surge.
Latta climbed within 47-42 heading into the fourth period but couldn’t complete the comeback bid.
Silo made 10-of-14 free throws in the final period to keep Latta at bay. The Rebels were 12-of-16 overall from the stripe, while the LHS club hit 7-of-9 tries.
Latta got a game-high 22 points from Sam Brown, including 10 in the third period. He sank five 3-pointers in the contest.
Lane Priest followed with 18 points and made four 3-point shots for the visitors.
The Rebels got a team-best 19 points from Charlie Gardner. Conner Cordell followed with 15, including two 3-point baskets. Carter Park added eight points and also hit a pair of triples for the home team.
Dibble edges Stratford Bulldogs
STRATFORD — The Dibble Demons made just enough plays down the stretch to trip host Stratford 40-38 Tuesday night.
Stratford, ranked No. 14 in Class 2A, dropped to 8-4 while Dibble left town with an identical 8-4 mark.
“It was a tough loss against a very physical Dibble team. We’ve got to do a better job of finishing games,” said Stratford head coach Ray Ardery. “These are the types of games we can learn from and get us ready for a playoff push.”
Junior Caanan Weddle and senior Hunter Morton scored seven points apiece in a balanced SHS offense. Walker Chandler was next with six points and Axel McKinney and Carson Owens both chimed in with five points each.
Morton also had seven rebounds and four steals, while McKinney had a solid, all-around game with four rebounds, four blocked shots and three steals.
Nolan Hall had seven assists for the Bulldogs.
Cole Clanton led the way for Dibble with 12 points, while Trey Green was next for the visitors with seven.
The Bulldogs will try to bounce back at Wayne Friday night.
