Silo reaches 42 straight wins after shutting out Byng

BYNG — Silo pitcher Easton Ford tossed a five-inning no-hitter and the high-powered Rebels bounced Byng 9-0 Thursday night at Stokes Field.
Silo, which extended its incredible winning streak to 42-games, improved to 3-0 this fall. It was the season-opener for coach Shawn Streater’s Pirates.
Ford struck out three and walked one in his sparking pitching effort.
Ford helped his own cause by leading a 10-hit Silo offensive attack. He finished 2-for-2 with a home run, a double, three RBIs, a walk and a run scored.
Josh Trout also had two hits, scored a run and drove in a run. Kyler Proctor finished 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.
Colby Smith, Carter Parker and Delton Roberts also hit doubles for the Rebels.
Bo Boatwright was the losing pitcher for Byng. He walked four, struck out one batter and allowed five hits and four earned runs in four innings. Preston Welch and Naaman Lee also saw mound action for the hosts.
Byng travels to Redlands Community College in El Reno today to compete in the Leedey Festival.
The Pirates meet host Leedey at 11 a.m. and Okarche at 1:30 p.m.
