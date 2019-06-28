Christian and Reese Siegle could be on a collision course for the Men’s A Singles championship at the Vision Bank Ada City Open.
Reese Siegle ralled past Noah Watkins 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 in a tight semifinal matchup Wednesday night, while Christian Seigle downed Cullen Edens 6-0, 6-1 in a quarterfinal contest.
Christian Siegle would have to knock off Chad Whittington in a semifinal match to meet Reese Siegle for the title.
In a Men’s A Doubles match Wednesday night, the duo of Josh Ellis and Zach Whelchel knocked off Harrison Boggs and partner Chad Whittington 6-3, 6-3 to earn a spot in the title match.
The team of Ahna Redwine and partner Ella Summer advanced to the championship match of the Women’s A Doubles division via a 6-2, 6-0 win over Laramie Edens and Halle Williams in a Wednesday night semifinal match.
The tournament was scheduled to wrap up Thursday night.
