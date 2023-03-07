STROUD — The Ada High girls basketball team simply got shot right out of the playoffs.
First, No. 1 Lincoln Christian sank a blazing 11-of-21 3-pointers against the Lady Cougars in a Class 4A Regional Tournament championship win over Ada.
Then, No. 14 Locust Grove upped the ante.
The Lady Pirates made an incredible 13 3-point field goals against the 17th-ranked Lady Cougars and raced to a. 73-58 victory.
Locust Grove, who was knocked out of the playoffs with a 54-45 loss to No. 8 Harding Charter at the Class 4A Area Tournament in Stroud, ended its season at 21-8.
The Lady Cougars finished at 18-9.
“It’s always hard to see a season come to an end,” said Ada girls coach Christie Jennings. “We just couldn’t overcome the hot shooting by Locust Grove.”
The Lady Pirates led 32-23 at halftime after sinking eight 3-pointers during the first two quarters. Locust Grove hit two more to begin the third period and pushed its lead to 38-23.
Locust Grove ended the game shooting 13-of-24 (54.2%) from beyond the arc.
The Lady Cougars kept battling and after Sania Richardson hit a 3-pointer of her own at the 2:23 mark of the third quarter, Ada had clawed its way back to within 53-47.
Jennings’ squad just couldn’t get over the hump.
“The kids fought extremely hard cutting it to six,” she said.
Richardson got Ada within 64-55 after making a pair of free throws at the 3:17 mark of the third period but Locust Grove stayed hot. The two teams combined for 51 points in the high-scoring third frame, won by the Lady Pirates 27-24.
Locust Grove ended the game on a 14-11 run.
Richardson made four 3-pointers and led everyone with a game-high 32 points. The Ada sophomore also had five assists and four steals.
Jaokobi Willians also reached double figures for the Lady Cougars with 15 points and made 3-of-6 3-point shots.
Rylynn Truett was next with six points on a pair of 3-pointers of her won. Ada connected on nine shots from long range.
Tyley Dotson scored four points for the locals and added seven rebounds. Abbey Strong didn’t reach the scoring column for Ada, but contributed five rebounds and three steals.
Locust Grove senior Bailey Wiggins led her team with 18 points and went 6-of-8 from beyond the 3-point arc. She also had nine rebounds and three assists.
Tierra Williams also scored 18 points, finished 10-of-13 from the free-throw line and registered a double-double with 10 rebounds.
Freshman Tatum Stokes followed with 16 points and finished 4-of-6 from 3-point territory. Sloane Sweeney, Chloe Silka and Adrianne Fine also hit 3-point buckets for the Lady Pirates.
Locust Grove also won the battle of the boards 44-18. The Lady Pirates committed 20 turnovers while Ada had just seven.
The Lady Cougars made 11-of-13 free throws compared to a 14-of-19 showing by Locust Grove.
———o———
By The Numbers
GIRLS
Class 4A Area
At Stroud
Consolation Bracket
Locust Grove 73, Ada 58
ADA 12 11 24 11 — 58
LOCUST 16 16 27 14 — 73
ADA: Sania Richardson 11-of-35, 6-6, 32; Jakobi Williams 5-13, 2-2, 15; Rylynn Truett 2-4, 0-0, 6; Tyley Dotson 1-6, 2-2, 4; Karsyn Woods 0-1, 1-2, 1. Totals: 19-67, 11-13, 58.
LOCUST GROVE: Bailey Wiggins 6-11, 0-0, 18; Teirra Williams 4-9, 10-13, 18; Tatum Stokes 5-9, 2-2, 16; Sloane Sweeney 3-4, 0-0, 7; Adrianne Fine 2-8, 1-2, 6; Hannah Boyd 2-7, 1-2, 5; Chloe Silka 1-1, 0-0, 3. Totals: 23-49, 14-19, 73.
Turnovers: Ada 6, Locust Grove 20.
Steals: Ada 8 (Richardson 4, Strong 3); Locust Grove 3.
Assists: Ada 7 (Richardson 5); Locust Grove 21 (Bond 6, Fine 6).
Rebounds: Ada 18 (Dotson 7); Locust Grove 44 (Williams 10, Bond 10).
3-point goals: Ada 9-33 (Richardson 4-17, Williams 3-6,. Truett 2-3); Locust Grove 13-24 (Wiggins 6-8, Stokes 4-6, Fine 1-4, Silka 1-1, Sweeney 1-1).
Fouled out: None.
