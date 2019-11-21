LATTA – East Central University signee Lindy Nowakowski tossed in 14 points and Danyn Lang contributed 10 Tuesday night, and the Dale Lady Pirates held off the host Latta Lady Panthers 48-44.
It was an early-season matchup between two teams expected to be among the top squads in Class 2A.
LHS head coach Bruce Plunk said shooting woes doomed the Lady Panthers. Latta hit just 11-of-18 free throws and shot a subpar percentage from the floor.
“We did a good job handling their press. We got everything we wanted on offense; we just missed shots,” Plunk said. “We had opportunities to win that game. We just have to make shots and hit our free throws.”
The Lady Panthers fell behind 18-14 at halftime and trailed by as many at 15 in the third quarter but came roaring back in the fourth period.
With less than a minute left in the game, Latta had the ball and trailed by just a single point but couldn’t get a shot to fall.
The Lady Pirates were helped by efficient free-throw shooting, finishing 12-of-14 (85.7%) from the stripe.
Taryn Batterton paced Latta with nine points. Hailey Baber followed with eight to go with a team-best eight rebounds, and Cheyenne Adair chipped in six.
The Lady Panthers, now 1-1 on the year, will face another Class 2A power Friday when they travel to Vanoss to square off against the unbeaten Lady Wolves (4-0).
Vanoss buries
Calvin early
The Lady Wolves blitzed Calvin with a 32-0 first quarter and never looked back in hammering the Lady Bulldogs 98-24.
Emily Wilson poured in a game-high 25 points, including one 3-point bucket, to pace Vanoss and teammate Emrie Ellis added 22 points, including two treys, as the Lady Wolves connected on 11 3-point baskets in the game.
Rileigh Rush canned five treys and ended up with 15 points for the winners, and Lizzy Simpson tacked on 11 points to the Vanoss attack. Madi Faust, with eight points, and Riley Reed, with six, were next on the Lady Wolves’ scoring chart.
Hannah Harris led Calvin with 15 points, and Shantel Potter hit a pair of 3-point jumpers on her way to six points.
After the 32-0 opening quarter, Vanoss went on a 29-8 run through the second in building a 61-8 halftime advantage.
Vanoss, now 5-0, plays host to local rival Latta Friday. Calvin (5-3) is at home against Pontotoc Conference foe Allen Thursday night.
Stonewall’s Ford
tough against Asher
Kaylee Ford tossed in 12 points and Mahayla Walker had 10 as the Lady Longhorns pulled away with a 14-5 fourth period to sink Asher 40-29.
Stonewall improved to 1-4 on the year, while the Lady Indians dropped to 1-3.
Meghan Sliger added nine points for Stonewall, and teammate Lyndi Humphers was next with six.
Alexis Francis led Asher with 14 points, and Kathryn Dixon supplied 10.
The Lady Longhorns are at Stratford Friday night. Asher’s next action is Tuesday at Wanette.
Stuart shoots
past Tupelo
Stuart connected on 10 3-point baskets in claiming a 56-36 rout of the Lady Tigers.
The Lady Hornets improved to 4-1 on the season, while Tupelo fell to 1-5.
Haili Igou, with four treys, led the way for Stuart with 16 points, and Braelyn Blasengame, who nailed one 3-point shot, tallied 13 points for the winners.
Kylee Watson led Tupelo with 12 points, and Shalyn McCollum ended up with 11.
Stuart jumped out to a 17-7 lead and extended its advantage to 33-20 by halftime. The Lady Hornets used a 13-3 run in the third period to lead 46-23 heading into the final frame.
Tupelo hosts Calera Friday night.
Brian Johnson contributed to this report.
