Head coach Darrell Monroe and the Ada Braves American Legion baseball team were in dire straits just minutes before the first pitch was scheduled to be thrown against a perennial summer powerhouse Southwest Shocker Grey team Saturday night at Ada High School’s Cougar Field.
Only eight of the 19 players listed on the Braves’ roster showed up for the rare Post 72 home game. And under American Legion baseball rules, a team must have nine players to start a game.
Enter Ada High School sophomore John David Muse, who had shown up at the batting cages to get some work in. A few players approached Muse about suiting up for the Braves, and he gladly accepted the offer and came to the rescue as the team’s ninth player.
Things still didn’t go too well for the short-handed Post 72 squad.
The Shockers scored seven runs through the first three innings in an 8-3 win over the Braves in the opener and used a nine-run outburst in the bottom of the fourth inning in a 13-4 victory in Game 2 to complete the sweep.
The Shockers were supposed to play a Sunday doubleheader with the Ada A’s, the other local Post 72 squad, but those games were rained out.
“There’s just not a whole lot to say. Being that shorthanded, there’s just not a lot you can do. I thought the kids did a pretty good job for what we had,” Monroe said.
Monroe was disappointed in the number of no-shows he had on Saturday.
“It’s aggravating. When you and your parents sign the players from a the beginning of the year, it’s a contract with American Legion baseball. It states that you will fulfill your obligations to American Legion baseball,” he said. “When kids don’t show up, it totally handcuffs you. Once we put our roster in, we can’t pick up or drop kids anymore like traveling teams can. Those teams are in stone.”
Muse deserves a big pat on the back. He had played a baseball game that ended around 11:30 p.m. Friday in Norman and played another game before noon Saturday. But he didn’t hesitate to help when asked, which impressed Monroe.
“It was a good thing he was there. He was back in the cages that afternoon on his own and he was willing to help us out,” Monroe said.
Muse played second base and first base for the Braves during the doubleheader.
“He ended up being a big contributor for us. It was kind of funny that we got a kid right there at Ada that’s traveling to play somewhere else, and we’d love to have him,” Monroe continued. “I think he’ll come try out for us next year. That’s why we do American Legion baseball. For those guys that want to come out and further their career and get better at it.”
Monroe gave a shout-out to new Ada head baseball coach Shane Coker for helping get Cougar Field ready to go.
“I’d like to thank Shane Coker. He spent a lot of time out there on that baseball field to make sure we had a really nice place to play. He was up there at 6 in the morning, working on it,” he said.
Game 1
SW Shockers 8
Ada Braves 3
The Shockers got an error-aided run in the top of the first before the Braves answered in the bottom of the inning.
Manny LaValley of Ada drew a one-out walk and went to second on a base hit by Aaron Dockrey of Allen. Zach Shelton of Strother drew a two-out walk to load the bases before LaValley scored on a wild pitch to knot the score at 1-1.
Jacob Tison of the Shockers followed a walk with a two-run homer in the top of the second inning to put the Lawton-based squad on top 3-1.
The Shockers then struck for five runs in the top of the third. That uprising included four walks, an array of wild pitches and passed balls and a two-RBI single by Tison, who went 2-for-2 with four RBIs and was hit by a pitch to pace the Shockers.
Stonewall’s Jarrett Ellis pitched four shutout innings for the Braves to finish the game.
“We had a little rough start and had too many walks, but then Jarrett Ellis came in and threw four shutout innings after that,” Monroe said.
The Braves loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth on a single by T.J. Grove of Wynnewood and walks to Carson Hart of Calvin and Ryan Makerney of Rattan. LaValley was hit by a pitch to force in a run to make it 8-2, but the Shockers got out of the jam with the bases still full.
The Braves scored their final run in the bottom of the sixth, when Makerney reached on an infield single and scored all the way from first when LaValley reached on an error.
The Shockers outhit Ada 5-4 in the contest.
Game 2
SW Shockers 13
Ada Braves 4
LaValley shut out the Shockers for three innings as the starting Post 72 pitcher, but the SW team erupted for nine runs in the bottom of the fourth to take control. The Braves committed five of their seven overall errors in the one decisive frame.
“I thought Manny LaValley threw a good game. You can just take the score and throw it out. If you just look at the score, you would think we were absolutely horrendous. Manny threw a good enough game where nine times out of 10, we’re going to win if we have everyone in place,” Monroe said.
LaValley got the Shockers to hit three straight ground balls that could have gotten the Braves out of the inning with very minimal damage. However, the Braves couldn’t record the final out with any of the opportunities.
“Three times, he did exactly what he was supposed to do — got us a routine ground ball to get us out of it — and we fumbled all three of them,” Monroe said. “I hated it for him. We just had too many guys out of place.”
The hosts scored a single run in the top of the third inning to grab a 1-0 lead. Kyle Makerney got things started with a two-out base hit, stole second and scored when Muse reached on an error. Makerney finished 3-for-4 to pace the eight-hit Ada offense.
The Braves scratched for another run in the fifth when Ellis broke out of a mini-slump by cracking a leadoff double to the wall. He later raced home on a wild pitch.
The Braves strung together three hits in the top of the sixth that included back-to-back singles by Ellis and Shelton and a two-run knock by Makerney.
Tison led off with a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh off Ada reliever Hart, and Jackson Lesley later hit a two-run blast that ended the game via the run-rule.
Monroe said it’s back to work for the Braves, who dropped to 2-10 this summer. The Post 72 club will be competing in the American Amateur Red River Connie Mack Regional Qualifier, hosted by Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant, this week. That prestigious tournament runs from Wednesday through Sunday.
“We’re going to regroup and see if we can get a full squad and go compete this week,” Monroe said. “Those will be some of the toughest games we’ve had yet.”
The field includes five teams from Oklahoma and five more from Texas.
The Braves will open tournament play at 6 p.m. Wednesday against MVP Blue OK. At 9 a.m. Thursday, the Braves will battle Ropes Thornton TX. The Post 72 club also drew the 9 a.m. game on Friday, batting the DFW Twins Elmore.
Ada will face the Southwest Shockers Red team at 11:15 a.m. Saturday.
A championship contest between the two pool winners is scheduled for noon Sunday.
