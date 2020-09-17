The Ada High football team is shorthanded. The Cougars play a Durant team that is gimmicky on both sides of the ball. But, hey, there will be high school football at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Norris Field.
“It’s go time,” said Ada head coach Chris Berus. “We’re looking forward to the opportunity to go compete Friday night.”
A group of nine starters — mostly linemen — are serving a 14-day quarantine after being in contact with an Ardmore player who tested positive for COVID-19 during the Cougars Week 1 matchup.
That caused Ada officials to cancel last week’s road trip to battle archrival McAlester and looked like it would wipe out this week’s game against the Lions. In fact, after the news broke, Berus and company told their players they would start preparations for Ada’s District 4A-2 opener against Tecumseh set for Sept. 25.
But after accessing the Cougars’ situation at great length over the weekend, the AHS coaching staff decided they had the right players to shift around and create a competitive lineup for game day without the quarantined group.
“We realized we could organize our remaining personnel to put together a lineup that would allow us to go compete this Friday against Durant,” Berus said. “We’ll have some kids in some new positions up front. We moved some folks around and simplified some schemes.”
No McAlester
Berus said he knew there was a chance a game might have to be canceled during the pandemic, but when it happened to the Cougars it was still surreal.
“It’s an unusual time when you’re preparing to go play and you can’t,” he said. “I’ve been coaching for 25 years and the last time that may have happened to me was 9/11.”
Berus said his players took the news of the cancellation in stride.
“They’re pretty unflinching. I don’t think anything is really going to surprise them right now as far as what’s next. It feels like they’re the most affected by these decisions and the things that are going on even going back to last spring,” he said.
“The reality is we’re walking through this together. I know in their hearts they were extremely disappointed for not only losing a Friday night ballgame but losing the one the magnitude of McAlester,” he continued.
The entire situation will better help the Ada football program deal with something like this if it happens later in the schedule.
“We also get the chance to look at possibilities we may have to walk through later in the season as far as a COVID situation. It’s giving our staff and giving our players an opportunity to pivot and make alternate plans and then prepare kids to go play. Ultimately that’s what we want to do. We want to go compete,” he said.
All about Durant
Durant enters the game at 1-1 with a 42-14 win at Madill and a 20-0 home loss to Glenpool last week.
The Lions will provide the Cougars with rare looks on both sides of the ball.
“Durant is very unique. They run a flexbone triple-option offense. They like to run the rocket toss and they’ll run some quarterback follow with some option look. They’ve thrown the ball minimally. They want to run the football,” Berus said.
Minimally indeed. Durant senior quarterback Chance Dotson hasn’t completed a pass yet and has only six attempts. But Berus said the Lions could very well set you up for a run and try to connect with a long pass.
“They’ll attack you a lot of areas in the run game and get you flying to the football with all 11 and then they’ll try to hit you with a home run shot,” he said. “We have to be very disciplined in what we do. It will be a great challenge for us.”
Junior Francisco Avila leads the Durant ground game with 405 yards on 35 carries with five touchdowns. His long run was a 75-yard cross country scamper.
Dotson is also a threat to take off and run. He has gained 78 yards on 16 carries.
The Lions are even more bizarre on defense. Don’t be surprised to catch them standing around the entire game. Literally.
“Defensively, they run a prowler defense where all 11 of their guys — the D-line included — are standing on two feet and roaming around the line of scrimmage pre-snap,” Berus explained. “They want to try and create havoc with your blocking schemes. Put that on top of us having some new guys up front and we have a great challenge.”
The Cougars actually got a sneak peek of the “prowler defense” in their scrimmage against Yukon. Berus said Stillwater also runs the unique scheme and runs it very well.
“We got just a taste of it against Yukon. It was a scrimmage so you aren’t going to see the complexity of what that defense can provide,” he said. “How many times do you see that during the course of a season? Not very many. I think their kids are having a whole lot of fun running that defense because it’s unique.”
Coming back Saturday
The nine players who have been quarantined are doing just fine according to Berus.
“They’re bored. They’re ready to return,” he said. “Thank God there have been no health issues whatsoever — no showing of symptoms of any kind.”
They’ll rejoin the rest of the Cougars back at the Craig McBroom Football Complex on Saturday. Until then, Berus said they are working out on their own.
“We’re always talking about activity. The biggest thing is they are running and maintaining their conditioning. We challenged them a little bit to come back better than they left from a condition standpoint.”
