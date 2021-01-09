The Ada High girls basketball team was cruising right along and built a 20-point lead in the third quarter against Lawton Eisenhower in their first-round matchup at the 2021 East Central Oklahoma Classic.
However, the Lady Cougars — with only seven players available due to a COVID-19 quarantine — got into foul trouble, had to change their defensive approach and held on for a 57-52 win.
Ada, ranked No. 12 in Class 4A, improved to 6-5 on the year and set up a matchup with old rival Ardmore (No. 4 in Class 4A) in a semifinal contest played late Friday night. Eisenhower, No. 10 in Class 5A, fell to 2-5. Eisenhower drilled Harrah 57-21 in consolation play early Friday.
“This was a great win against a good team. Our kids played some great team basketball,” said Ada head coach Christie Jennings. “We held on until the end after building a big lead. Playing with only seven kids kept us from continuing to put this game away. We had to play conservative and safe in the fourth quarter due to foul trouble. I’m so proud of our kids — the ones on the floor and the ones who were stuck at home.”
Ada led 33-17 at halftime and extended its lead to 49-29 heading into the final frame. The Lady Eagles finished the game on a 23-8 run.
Shayla Wofford was strong in the paint for Ada, finishing with a team-high 18 points. Landyn Owens added 17 for the Lady Cougars. Amaya Frizell finished with seven points, while Carizma Nelson hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with six.
Freshman Abbey Strong gave the Lady Cougars some quality minutes off the bench and sank one of four Ada 3-pointers in the game.
Olivia Choney, who led Lawton Eisenhower’s comeback bid, hit six 3-pointers for all 18 of her points. Mariah Hall and Mikaela Hall combined for 23 points with 12 and 11, respectively for the Lady Eagles. Kelviahha Sanders added eight points for the Lawton club.
Ada boys
soar past Harrah
The Ada High boys basketball team put together a strong defensive performance in a 60-33 win over Harrah in the first round of the East Central Oklahoma Class boys bracket.
The Cougars, ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, improved to 7-1 on the year, while Harrah stumbled to 1-5.
“Last night was one of the best defensive performances of the season for our club from start to finish,” said Ada boys head coach Kyle Caufield. “I thought we did a great job of rebounding and playing with great energy all night. Offensively, I thought we had good movement and attacked the paint area well.”
Ada led just 14-8 after the first quarter but outscored Harrah 23-8 in the second period to race to a 37-16 halftime edge.
Kaden Cooper hit a pair of 3-pointers and led the Ada charge with 24 points. Jack Morris added 15 points for Ada, while Camryn Reed followed with eight.
Garrett Revene led the Panthers with 10 points and Kade Jackson followed with eight.
Ada played the Oklahoma City Storm in a late Friday night semifinal contest.
