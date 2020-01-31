Ada boys coach Garland Parks had to go deep into his bench during a matchup with Lone Grove Friday night inside of the Cougar Activity Center.
Starters Jaxson Robinson and Wyatt Brown were out nursing injuries.
Everything still worked out just fine.
Ada used stingy defense to shut down the Longhorns en route to a 47-24 victory.
The Cougars, ranked No. 6 in Class 4A, improved to 14-4 on the year, while Lone Grove sank to 3-13.
Ada led just 8-5 before scoring six straight points — including four by Braxton Keller — to take a 14-5 lead into the second quarter.
Lone Grove closed to within 16-13 on a jumper in the lane by Caden Gilmore at the 3:32 mark of the second period.
Ada scored six of the final eight points of the first half — including back-to-back baskets by Kaden Cooper and a steal and layup by David Johnson that put the Cougars ahead 22-15 at intermission.
The hosts then opened the third quarter with a 10-0 run to take control.
Jake Shannon scored two buckets on steal and layups, Cooper added a buck after a nice move in the paint and Johnson scored on a fast break set up by Cooper steal.
Cooper put an emphatic exclamation point on the Ada surge with a steal and two-handed slam that pushed the AHS advantage to 32-15 at the 3:49 mark of the third quarter.
Ada went on to outscore Lone Grove by a 15-4 count in the frame and led 37-19 after three quarters.
Cooper led the Ada attack with 13 points, four rebounds and three steals. Johnson added nine points and three more takeaways, while Trey Havens finished with seven points.
Keller had six points and five rebounds, providing valuable minutes off the bench for Parks' crew. Andrew Hughes contributed five points in a reserve role.
Shannon scored five points and had three steals but was saddled with foul trouble most of the night.
Jeshua Miller led Lone Grove with six points.
The Cougars finished 20-of-34 from the field (58.8%) compared to an 8-for-25 (32%) for the Longhorns.
The Ada boys host Broken Bow at 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Ada-Lone Grove game was broadcast live on Ada Athletics YouTube channel. There will also be a live feed for Saturday's home games.
